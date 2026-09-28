Felipe Femur & Friends Returns With Rebuilt Website For 2026 Relaunch

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Felipe Femur

FelipeFemur brings the kid-friendly monster world back online with characters, books, comics, games, videos, activities and Halloween resources.

- David Dorn, Co-Creator & Visual ArtistRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Felipe Femur & Friends Returns With a Rebuilt Website and New Home for Its Kid-Friendly Monster WorldFelipeFemur relaunches in 2026, bringing together the original characters, books, comics, games and videos alongside new Halloween guides, activities and free family resources.Felipe Femur & Friends, the kid-friendly monster world created by twin brothers David Vincent Dorn and Russell J. Dorn, has returned in 2026 with a completely rebuilt FelipeFemur designed to bring the project's characters, stories and creative history together in one modern home.Originally developed online beginning in 2015, Felipe Femur & Friends centers on Felipe Femur, a friendly skeleton who would rather solve puzzles, make music and spend time with his friends than frighten anyone. Around Felipe grew Toonstone, a town populated by an unusual cast of monsters including Gummy the toothless werewolf, Sunny the sun-loving vampire, Runny the not-so-wicked witch, Melody the banshee and many others.Over the years, the project expanded beyond its original website into books, comics, games, character stories, artwork, videos, music, recipes, activities and other interactive projects.David Vincent Dorn has primarily shaped the visual side of the Felipe Femur world through character design, artwork, comics, interactive projects and game development, while Russell J. Dorn has contributed to its writing through stories, books, scripts, articles and character development.After years without a major website update, the brothers returned to the project in 2026 and began rebuilding FelipeFemur from the ground up.“We wanted FelipeFemur to feel like a real home for everything we had created over the years instead of simply leaving all of that work scattered across different places,” said David Dorn, co-creator and visual artist for Felipe Femur & Friends.“At the same time, rebuilding the site gave us a chance to look forward and create a place where Felipe and the rest of Toonstone can continue to grow.”The new FelipeFemur serves as a central hub for both longtime material and newly developed content.Visitors can explore the characters of Toonstone, find Felipe Femur books and comics, access games, watch videos and music from the project's YouTube channel, revisit spooky stories and recipe videos, and discover other material created throughout the project's history.The rebuilt site has also expanded into a larger family Halloween resource.A growing Halloween Guides section includes articles covering family activities, crafts, games, movies, books, recipes, jokes, riddles, costumes, party ideas, Halloween safety and other seasonal topics. The site also includes free Felipe Femur & Friends coloring pages and printable activities designed to give families additional ways to interact with the characters beyond the original stories and games.The relaunch is intended to preserve the history of Felipe Femur & Friends while giving the project a foundation for new material.Felipe's world has changed formats several times since its beginnings. In 2015, the early Toonstone characters appeared online through character profiles, stories and activities. In 2016, Felipe Femur & Friends expanded into an interactive game and app experience. In the years that followed, the characters appeared across books, comics, games, videos, music and other creative projects.Rather than replacing that history, the 2026 website brings much of it back together.The rebuilt site includes sections dedicated to books, games, comics, videos, crafts, coloring pages and Halloween guides, while also reintroducing visitors to the larger Toonstone cast. Existing projects can be rediscovered alongside new material created specifically for the current version of the site.For the Dorn brothers, the relaunch also creates an opportunity to continue developing a world that has existed for more than a decade.Future additions may include new stories, artwork, music, videos, activities and other projects featuring Felipe and his friends as the site continues to evolve.At the center of it all remains the same idea behind the original project: monsters do not always have to be frightening.Felipe is still the skeleton with a lot of heart, surrounded by a town of monsters whose personalities are often stranger, sillier and friendlier than their traditional monster reputations would suggest.The newly rebuilt Felipe Femur & Friends website is now available at:About Felipe Femur & FriendsFelipe Femur & Friends is a kid-friendly monster world created by twin brothers David Vincent Dorn and Russell J. Dorn. Centered on Felipe Femur, a friendly skeleton living in the unusual town of Toonstone, the project has included character artwork, stories, books, comics, games, interactive projects, music, videos and family-friendly Halloween material. In 2026, FelipeFemur was rebuilt as a modern home for the original characters and projects as well as a growing collection of Halloween guides, activities and free resources for families.Media Contact:David DornCo-Creator & Visual ArtistFelipe Femur & Friends...

David Vincent Dorn

Felipe Femur & Friends

+1 7753788102

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Felipe Femur & Friends Returns With Rebuilt Website for 2026 Relaunch News Provided By Felipe Femur & Friends September 28, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry



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