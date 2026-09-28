Creative Repute Founder Nile Livingston To Join PABJ's“Careers Beyond The Newsroom” Panel

Nile Livingston Speaker PABJ Emerging Media Diversity Convention 2026

Nile Livingston Joins PABJ's“Careers Beyond the Newsroom” Panel at 2026 Emerging Media Diversity Convention

Philadelphia creative entrepreneur will join media and communications professionals at the 2026 Emerging Media Diversity Convention

- Ernest Owens

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute founder and CEO Nile Livingston will participate in“Careers Beyond the Newsroom” at the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2nd Annual Emerging Media Diversity Convention on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Community College of Philadelphia.

The panel will take place from 11 a.m. to noon as part of the convention's Journalism/Media Creative Track. The discussion will examine how journalists and media professionals can use their storytelling and reporting experience to build careers beyond traditional corporate media environments.

Livingston will join

Kalia Nicole Baker, Director of Communications for the Philadelphia City Commissioners;

William Griggs IV, founder of IV Creative Concepts;

and Gregory Wright, owner and lead photographer of Wright Eye Visuals LLC.

Kyron Ryals, Chief Creative Officer of DVS&Co., will moderate the discussion.

Livingston is a Philadelphia visual artist, designer, creative director, and entrepreneur. They founded Creative Repute in 2017 and developed the company into a multidisciplinary creative agency working across branding, graphic design, web design and development, video, marketing, public relations, and digital strategy. Livingston also maintains an independent visual art practice through Nile Livingston, LLC.

Their work demonstrates how storytelling can move across disciplines. Livingston has applied visual communication to client work, entrepreneurship, public art, and community projects throughout Philadelphia.

The panelists bring different perspectives on applying media skills outside of traditional newsrooms.

Baker is an Emmy Award-winning journalist with more than 13 years of experience in broadcast and multiplatform storytelling and was named PABJ's 2026 Emerging Media Professional of the Year.

Griggs built a career in television and production before founding his Philadelphia video production company.

Wright brings the perspective of an independent photographer and visual storyteller.

The convention is presented by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, led by President Ernest Owens, an award-winning journalist, author, professor, and media entrepreneur. Owens will also participate in the convention's opening fireside career chat on Saturday.

PABJ's Emerging Media Diversity Convention is designed to train, mentor, and connect diverse journalists and media professionals. The two-day program begins Friday, October 2, with a welcome reception and continues Saturday with workshops, professional development, networking, and a media job fair and career expo.

Event Details:

Careers Beyond the Newsroom

Saturday, October 3, 2026

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Community College of Philadelphia

Winnet Student Life Building

502 N. 17th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Moderator: Kyron Ryals

Panelists: Nile Livingston, Kalia Nicole Baker, William Griggs IV and Gregory Wright

Register for the 2026 Emerging Media Diversity Convention

About Creative Repute:

Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based creative agency founded by Nile Livingston. The agency provides branding, graphic design, web design and development, marketing, video, public relations, and digital creative services for businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, and community organizations.

About the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists works to increase the number of Black media professionals, strengthen professional opportunities, support emerging journalists, and address racism and inequity in media.

Learn more about PABJ

Nile J Livingston

Creative Repute

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