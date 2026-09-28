The Tennessean Introduces Executive Chef Ricardo Rojas

Chef Ricardo Rojas joins The Tennessean

Accomplished Chef Brings Fresh Approach to Knoxville Hotel Culinary Experiences

- Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tennessean - an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – proudly welcomes Ricardo Rojas as executive chef. In his new position, Chef Rojas leads the teams for The Tennessean's culinary outlets including the Drawing Room, Tavern at Maker Exchange and Coffee at Maker Exchange. Bringing both impressive hospitality experience and a background in Tennessee flavor profiles, Chef Rojas approaches dining at The Tennessean with elevated service standards and local, yet unexpected tastes to create new, exciting culinary experiences for The Tennessean guests.“Chef Ricardo has an impressive background of leadership and is an award-winning Chef with experience in the Tennessee market,” says Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean.“His fresh perspective, ideas for new culinary offerings and focus on quality are already impressing our guests.”With more than two decades of leadership in hotels and resorts throughout the United States, Chef Rojas most recently served as the executive chef of The Park Vista, a DoubleTree by Hilton, Gatlinburg. During his tenure, he led the team of more than 50 food & beverage associates, coordinating and supervising all kitchen activities for five food service operations, including fine dining. He successfully launched an additional culinary outlet and specialty coffee cart, making a significant impact on revenue and profit growth while improving quality, productivity, efficiency and guest service.“I'm thrilled to join the team at The Tennessean,” says Chef Rojas.“This hotel has such impressive service standards and amazing offerings. I look forward to working with the team to bring more elevated experiences to our guests.”Situated along the iconic World's Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville's creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.To learn more about The Tennessean, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at and on Instagram and Facebook.

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The Tennessean Introduces Executive Chef Ricardo Rojas News Provided By The Mayfield Group September 28, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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