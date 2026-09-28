Self Storage Market Outlook: Hardisty At NYSSA Panel Analyzes Rates And Deals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hans Hardisty Leads High-Impact Self Storage Finance Discussion at Fall 2026 NYSSA Conference

- Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY - The New York Self Storage Association (NYSSA ) Fall 2026 Conference highlighted critical industry insights during its centerpiece session, "Finance Panel: Getting Deals Done in Today's Market." Moderated by self storage expert Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM of National Storage Partners, the panel addressed the impact of recent Federal Reserve interest rate shifts, property tax assessments, capitalization rate trends, and underwriting strategies across self storage markets.

The expert panel featured leading executives from capital markets, commercial banking, valuation, and REIT lending:

Hans Hardisty (National Storage Partners) – Moderator & Storage Expert

Robert Williams (KeyBank) – Commercial Bank Lender

John Chase (Talonvest Capital) – Mortgage Banking & Capital Markets

Tim Ryan, MAI (Newmark Valuation & Advisory) – Property Appraisals & Valuations

Jason Robinson (Extra Space Storage) – REIT & Bridge Loans

Self Storage Economic Analysis & Regional Web Rates

The discussion provided data-backed analysis on macro economic pressures affecting facility operators and investors: Interest Rate Impact: Dissecting the Federal Reserve's September 2026 25 bps rate hike to a 3.75%–4.00% target range, alongside rising 30-year fixed mortgage rates (7.19%) and refinancing hurdles. Regional Market Divergence: Highlighting performance differences across New York self storage markets. Upstate metros like Albany-Schenectady-Troy (+6.1%) and Rochester (+4.3%) posted positive year-over-year web rate growth, contrasting with top 50 national averages (-1.0%) and Downstate NY Metro (-5.2%). REIT NOI Rebound: Examining public self storage REIT same-store Net Operating Income (NOI) growth, which returned to positive territory in 2026 after eight consecutive negative quarters.

Execution Framework for Self Storage Deals

Addressing valuation gaps and debt coverage ratios, the panel detailed actionable requirements for closing transactions in today's environment:

Valuation Benchmarks: Reviewing current Newmark survey cap rates across Class A (avg 5.05%), Class B (avg 5.95%), and Class C (avg 6.90%) facilities. Tax Underwriting: Managing Downstate NY property tax assessment shocks and underwriting PILOT programs prior to closing.

Capital Credibility: Identifying key sponsor criteria, including balance sheet liquidity, local supply density, and defensible proformas.

"Our objective was to give self storage owners and investors clear, actionable solutions for navigating current capital and credit markets," stated Hans Hardisty. "The collective experience on this panel delivered the exact financial clarity the self storage industry needs right now."

About New York Self Storage Association (NYSSA)

The New York Self Storage Association (NYSSA) represents self storage owners, operators, developers, and vendors across New York State, providing advocacy, education, and networking opportunities.

About Hans Hardisty & National Storage Partners

Hans Hardisty, MBA, CCIM, provides specialized brokerage, valuation, and consultation services for self storage facility owners and institutional buyers nationwide through National Storage Partners.

Hans Hardisty

National Storage Partners

+1 914-489-7909

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Self Storage Market Outlook: Hardisty at NYSSA Panel Analyzes Rates and Deals News Provided By National Storage Partners September 28, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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