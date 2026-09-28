Collin County Approves 1.4% Property Tax Rate Increase

O'Connor discusses the tax increase approved in Collin County

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Collin County Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday, Sept. 14, to adopt a property tax rate of $0.151414 per $100 of taxable value for fiscal year 2026-27, up from $0.149343 the previous year. The new rate represents an increase of approximately 1.4%.The increase marks the county's first property tax rate increase in more than three decades, according to local reports.The increase comes as commissioners approved a $619.6 million budget for fiscal year 2026-2027, an increase of approximately $20.4 million from the previous year. The higher tax rate is expected to generate approximately $16.3 million in additional property tax revenue for the county.The new rate applies to the Collin County portion of property taxes. Other local taxing entities, including cities, school districts, and special districts, set their own property tax rates.According to county budget figures, the median home value increased from $480,773 to $517,911. For a median-value home with a homestead exemption, estimated county property taxes would increase from $682.10 to $744.98, an increase of $62.88.“Collin County homeowners are already managing rising household costs, so any increase in property taxes adds to that burden. Homeowners should review their property values and available exemptions to make sure they are not paying more than necessary,” said Patrick O'Connor, president of O'Connor.The adopted rate consists of a $0.109564 maintenance-and-operations rate and a $0.041850 debt-service rate. The M&O rate increased from $0.107452 the previous year, while the debt-service rate decreased slightly from $0.041891.The increase does not mean every homeowner will see the same change in their property tax bill. The amount a property owner pays depends on factors including the property's taxable value and any exemptions that apply.The adopted rate takes effect with the start of the county's new fiscal year on October 1.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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Collin County Approves 1.4% Property Tax Rate Increase News Provided By O'Connor September 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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