Emage Fibroid Centers Marks Expansion Into Metro Detroit

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Emage-Detroit Medical Director John Adler, MD, cuts the ribbon to mark the expansion of Emage in Metro Detroit.

- Emage Founder and Chief Medical Officer John Lipman, MD, FSIR

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emage Fibroid Centers -Detroit held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, marking its expansion into Metro Detroit. Community members had an opportunity to tour the practice, meet the doctors and learn more about uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a nonsurgical approach to treating fibroids.

“As one of the only outpatient centers specializing in UFE in Metro Detroit, Emage is committed to expanding access to fibroid care for all women,” said Emage Founder and Chief Medical Officer John Lipman, MD, FSIR“Too often women are told that hysterectomy is their only option, when in fact, most fibroids can be successfully treated with UFE.”

Uterine fibroid embolization works by blocking the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to soften and shrink. The procedure preserves the uterus while relieving debilitating symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pelvic pain. Uterine fibroid embolization was endorsed in 2008 by the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) yet remains relatively unknown.

Uterine fibroids-benign growths that develop in or on the uterus-affect up to 80 percent of Black women and 70 percent of white women by age 50. Fibroids can cause debilitating symptoms including abnormal uterine bleeding, severe pelvic pain, anemia, fatigue, fertility challenges, and complications during pregnancy.

Located in Southfield, Emage-Detroit is one of the only outpatient centers specializing in UFE in Metro Detroit.

“Southfield is proud to welcome Emage Fibroid Centers and the important healthcare services it will provide,” said Mayor Kenson Siver.“This substantial investment reflects the continued strength of Southfield's healthcare sector and reinforces our community's position as a destination for high-quality medical services.”

Emage patients receive expert care from a compassionate team dedicated to ensuring women with fibroids know all their treatment options.

“We know that uterine fibroids can have a significant, negative impact on a woman's quality of life and we also know that UFE is a highly effective treatment option,” said Emage-Detroit Medical Director Philip Adler, MD.“Patients who have experienced frequent heavy bleeding and abdominal and lower back pain for years have reported significant relief from their symptoms within weeks after having UFE.”

Emage also has locations in Atlanta, Richmond, Va., and Washington, D.C.

About Emage Fibroid Centers

Emage Fibroid Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of women experiencing symptomatic uterine fibroids through advanced, minimally invasive, nonsurgical treatment options. By combining clinical expertise with compassionate care, Emage aims to help women find relief and regain their quality of life. Emage provides expert outpatient care in a comfortable, patient-centered environment and is dedicated to expanding awareness of nonsurgical fibroid treatment options and empowering women with the information they need to make confident decisions about their health. To learn more visit .



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Emage Fibroid Centers Marks Expansion Into Metro Detroit News Provided By WordplayLLC September 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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