Recent Elevator Door Sensors Market Analysis By The Business Research Company Emphasizes Upcoming Industry Trends

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Elevator Door Sensors Market segments

The Business Research Company's Recent Elevator Door Sensors Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The elevator door sensors market has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by expanding infrastructure and rising safety concerns. As buildings become more advanced and urban areas continue to develop, the demand for reliable elevator safety solutions is increasing. Let's explore the current market size, the factors propelling its expansion, leading regional players, and future trends shaping this sector.

Elevator Door Sensors Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

In recent years, the elevator door sensors market has experienced solid growth. It is projected to rise from $1.12 billion in 2025 to $1.22 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth during this period is largely due to the increasing installation of elevators in commercial buildings, heightened focus on passenger safety regulations, modernization efforts for existing elevator systems, expanding urban infrastructure projects, and wider adoption of automated building technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $1.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%. This forecasted growth is supported by a surge in demand for smart elevator safety solutions, connected elevator monitoring systems, advanced passenger protection technologies, energy-efficient elevator designs, and predictive maintenance capabilities. Emerging trends include broader use of sophisticated safety detection systems, improved obstruction detection accuracy, enhanced passenger safety protocols, integration of multiple sensing technologies for door monitoring, and a preference for durable, low-maintenance components in elevator safety equipment.

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What Elevator Door Sensors Are and Their Role in Safety

Elevator door sensors serve as critical safety and detection devices installed on elevator doors. These sensors identify passengers or objects in the doorway during door movement, preventing accidental contact or entrapment. Utilizing various technologies, these sensors ensure smooth elevator operation while significantly enhancing passenger safety. They also help buildings comply with strict safety standards designed to protect users and improve overall elevator performance.

Commercial Real Estate Expansion as a Key Market Driver

The growth of commercial real estate is a major factor propelling the elevator door sensors market forward. Commercial properties-such as office buildings, retail centers, warehouses, hotels, and mixed-use developments-are increasing due to heightened business investments aimed at expanding modern office spaces, logistics hubs, and retail infrastructures. Elevator door sensors play a vital role in these settings by boosting passenger safety, minimizing door-related accidents, increasing elevator efficiency, and assisting building owners in meeting rigorous safety regulations especially in high-traffic environments. For example, in June 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a 14.7% increase in non-residential building approvals to AUD 7.91 billion (USD 5.14 billion) in April 2025, highlighting continued investments in offices, industrial facilities, and other commercial projects that fuel demand for elevator safety upgrades.

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Modernization and Retrofit Projects Driving Market Demand

Another important factor supporting market growth is the rise in modernization and retrofit initiatives. These projects involve upgrading or replacing existing building systems to improve safety, operational performance, energy efficiency, and compliance with current standards. Given the aging infrastructure of many elevators and buildings, modernization is increasingly necessary to meet modern safety and operational demands. Elevator door sensors contribute to these efforts by enhancing passenger safety, reducing door-related issues, improving reliability, and extending the service life of existing elevators. For instance, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland reported that by mid-2024, 25,750 retrofit upgrades were completed-a year-over-year increase of 18%-while spending on retrofit programs climbed 44% to $214.76 million (€186 million), underscoring the growing emphasis on such projects.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the elevator door sensors market, reflecting its mature infrastructure and strong safety regulations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and modernization efforts. Other regions analyzed in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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