Blue Marble Geographics Advances Its Office-To-Field Platform With New Global Mapper Offering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New offering unifies desktop GIS applications and services in one subscription, simplifying geospatial workflows and laying groundwork for field execution.

- Patrick Stevenson, Chief Product Officer of Blue Marble GeographicsHALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics (“Blue Marble”) today announced the availability of Global Mappersubscription, a new offering available in three tiers, Essentials, Advanced, and Professional, that brings previously separate products and services together and equips practitioners with end-to-end capabilities suited to their role.Building on the strategic combination of Blue Marble and Avenza Systems, Inc. (“Avenza”) announced in April, the new offering advances the combined company's objective of uniting complementary geospatial technologies. By consolidating its desktop applications, services, and administration into a unified offering, Blue Marble is simplifying the office side of the geospatial workflow while advancing its broader vision of connecting desktop analysis and field execution through Avenza MapsAdvanced and Professional tiers expand the core Global Mapper experience with Geographic Calculatorand MAPublisher, supporting a complete office workflow on a single subscription, from processing raw data to performing complex datum transformations to producing reliable, field-ready maps.The new Global Mapper offering also includes:●More than eight new Global Mapper features available exclusively on subscription including lidar and point cloud capabilities, photogrammetry enhancements, and AI tooling.●Centralized administration through the new Blue Marble Hub, including license management, seat assignment, downloads, support, and training●Continuous enhancements delivering consistent innovation throughout the year●Access to a comprehensive training library and expert assistance by GIS technical specialistsCurrent customers who wish to capture the added benefits of the new offering can transition to any subscription tier, with dedicated resources available to help them understand what the change means for them. Customers with active Maintenance & Support contracts will continue to receive support through their expiration date but also have convenient pathways to migrate to the subscription offering prior to their next renewal, to benefit from the new capabilities. Detailed information on subscription tiers and pricing, the transition process, and answers to frequently asked questions is available at .“Consolidating the office workflow into one subscription and managing it through one administrative portal reduces the complexity of how practitioners access, manage, and use the tools they rely on,” said Patrick Stevenson, Chief Product Officer of Blue Marble Geographics.“Our focus is on making those workflows simpler without sacrificing the precision or capability professionals depend on, and then extending that experience more seamlessly between the office and field.”“Geospatial professionals increasingly work across environments, but the technology supporting them has often remained fragmented,” said Jeremy Parker, CEO of Blue Marble Geographics.“Our strategy is to remove those boundaries by bringing together the capabilities, expertise, and products of Blue Marble and Avenza around a common vision. Global Mapper subscription is another step in that evolution, as we build a company and platform designed around the full scope of how our customers work.”Through the new Global Mapper offering and ongoing development of Blue Marble's flagship field app, Avenza Maps, the company continues to invest in connecting geospatial work across the office and field. Forthcoming updates will enhance data sharing across devices and environments, establishing a more seamless experience for how geospatial work gets done.For additional information on Global Mapper subscription tiers, capabilities, and more, visit .About Blue Marble GeographicsBlue Marble Geographics develops professional geospatial software that supports workflows from office to field, enabling organizations to turn spatial data into real-world action. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's product portfolio includes Global Mapper, a comprehensive desktop GIS application for geospatial data processing and analysis, and Avenza Maps, a mobile mapping application for offline navigation and field data collection. Blue Marble serves professionals across industries including AEC, energy and natural resources, and defense and public sector, helping organizations reduce complexity, maintain spatial accuracy, and make confident decisions wherever their work happens.###

Eric Bogard

Blue Marble Geographics

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Blue Marble Geographics Advances its Office-to-Field Platform with New Global Mapper Offering News Provided By Blue Marble Geographics September 28, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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