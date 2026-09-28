A Couple Has $2 Million And Won't Touch It - The Underspending Trap That Hands Their Savings To The IRS

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A $2 million retirement balance can carry very different tax consequences depending on whether the money sits in traditional or Roth accounts – Shutterstock

A couple with $2 million saved might look like the picture of retirement success. But if most of that money sits inside traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, refusing to spend it can create a tax problem later.

The issue has nothing to do with buying expensive vacations or draining a portfolio. It comes down to where the money sits, when the tax bill arrives, and who eventually receives the account. A giant balance can feel reassuring while quietly becoming more difficult to manage.

A $2 Million Balance Does Not Mean $2 Million of Spendable Cash

The first thing to check is the account mix. A traditional IRA or 401(k) generally holds money that escaped income tax when someone contributed it. The IRS eventually collects tax when the owner takes taxable distributions. Roth accounts work differently because qualified withdrawals generally do not enter taxable income.

That changes the meaning of a $2 million portfolio. If the couple holds $1.8 million in traditional accounts and $200,000 in Roth accounts, they do not have the same tax flexibility as a couple with $1 million in each type. The investment balance may look identical on a statement, but the tax treatment can differ dramatically.

That creates a peculiar retirement problem. Someone can spend decades thinking,“Don't touch the principal,” only to discover that the government eventually requires taxable withdrawals from much of that principal.

The IRS Can Eventually Set the Withdrawal Schedule

Traditional retirement accounts do not allow owners to leave the money untouched forever. Under current federal rules, required minimum distributions generally begin at age 73 for traditional IRAs and most workplace retirement plans. Roth IRAs do not require lifetime RMDs for the original owner.

The annual amount depends on the previous year-end account balance and an IRS life-expectancy factor. For example, the current Uniform Lifetime Table uses a 26.5 distribution period for someone who is 73. A $2 million traditional IRA at that age would therefore produce a first-year RMD of roughly $75,500 before considering the owner's exact circumstances.

That withdrawal does not automatically mean the couple must spend the money. They can use it for living expenses, invest the cash elsewhere, or make qualifying charitable distributions in certain circumstances.

But taxable money entering the household can increase adjusted gross income and push more income into higher tax brackets. For 2026, married couples filing jointly reach the 24% federal bracket above $211,400 of taxable income and the 32% bracket above $403,550.

The mistake is thinking that avoiding withdrawals today necessarily avoids taxes forever. Sometimes it simply postpones the tax bill until a period when the household has less control over the timing.

Spending Some Money Can Create More Flexibility Later

This does not mean a couple should spend recklessly because the IRS might eventually collect taxes. That would replace one problem with another.

Instead, the useful question becomes whether the couple has a deliberate plan for using different pools of money. A household might have taxable brokerage assets, traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, cash, and Social Security income. Each source can affect taxable income differently.

That gives the couple choices. They might use taxable investments during years when traditional-account withdrawals would push income higher. They might take some voluntary withdrawals from a traditional IRA before RMDs force the issue. They might also consider Roth conversions, although conversions generally add previously untaxed money to income in the year of the conversion.

None of those strategies works automatically for every household. The value lies in having choices before a mandatory distribution schedule narrows them.

The Bigger Tax Surprise May Arrive With the Heirs

There is another reason an enormous untouched traditional IRA deserves attention. The tax issue does not necessarily disappear when the original owner dies.

Beneficiaries generally must include taxable distributions from an inherited traditional IRA in gross income. Many non-spouse beneficiaries also face the federal 10-year rule, which generally requires the inherited account to be emptied by the end of the tenth year after the owner's death. Special rules apply to certain beneficiaries, including surviving spouses and some people with specific circumstances.

Picture a couple that spends very little and leaves a large traditional IRA to adult children. The parents may have felt proud of preserving every dollar. The children, however, could inherit a substantial tax-deferred account that comes with distribution rules and potential taxable income. That does not make leaving an inheritance a bad goal. It means the account's tax character matters just as much as its dollar value.

And the federal estate tax probably is not the issue implied by a $2 million balance alone. For someone who dies in 2026, the federal basic estate-tax exclusion stands at $15 million. A $2 million estate generally sits well below that federal threshold, although estate planning can involve other issues and state rules can differ.

“Never Touch the Principal” Needs a Second Look

Saving aggressively can produce an odd psychological hurdle in retirement. After years of accumulating money, spending it can feel like breaking a rule.

But retirement assets exist to support a life, not simply to produce an impressive final account statement. A couple might reasonably choose to preserve most of its portfolio. Another might use some savings for home improvements, travel, family support, or long-delayed experiences. Neither approach automatically creates a tax advantage.

The more useful move involves matching withdrawals to the account type and the household's tax picture. That can mean tracking traditional and Roth balances separately, watching RMD deadlines, reviewing beneficiary designations, and examining how much taxable income a planned withdrawal creates.

A charitable couple over age 701⁄2 also has another option worth knowing. A qualified charitable distribution can move money directly from an eligible IRA to a qualifying charity and may satisfy part or all of an RMD while keeping that amount out of taxable income, subject to the applicable rules and limits.

A Large Nest Egg Needs a Tax Exit Strategy

A $2 million retirement portfolio can provide tremendous financial resources, but the account statement does not tell the whole story. Traditional retirement dollars carry future tax obligations, while Roth dollars can offer different withdrawal treatment.

That makes“never touch it” an incomplete retirement strategy. The better question is how the household wants to use its money over time, which accounts should fund those years, and how much taxable income each move creates.

For some couples, the smartest use of a retirement portfolio may involve spending more deliberately rather than simply accumulating more. The goal is not to beat the IRS at its own game. It is to avoid letting tax rules dictate the timing of every dollar later in life.

Would you rather preserve as much of a $2 million nest egg as possible, or deliberately spend and reposition some of it earlier in retirement?