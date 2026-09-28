Shivakumar Urges TN Delegation To Inspect Mekedatu Site

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said Tamil Nadu should send a delegation to inspect the Mekedatu project site and understand that the proposed reservoir is intended solely for drinking water.

Addressing a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi after meeting Union Ministers, Shivakumar said the government had identified alternative land for the forest area the project would submerge.

He said a Central team had already visited the site, and Karnataka would extend full cooperation if a Tamil Nadu delegation inspected it. He added that he would request the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to meet and discuss the Mekedatu issue.

Shivakumar said he had held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Krishna, Mekedatu and other water disputes, seeking Central support for Karnataka's irrigation projects and release of pending funds. He said the Minister had responded positively.

On the Mahadayi project, Shivakumar said the Centre had assured that it would hold a joint meeting on the project and forest-related issues. He added that a meeting of Chief Ministers of neighbouring states would also be convened to resolve issues related to the Upper Krishna Project.

He stressed that political commitment was necessary to resolve the Mahadayi issue and rejected allegations that the project correspondence had not been handled properly.

He pointed out that although the 2023 Budget allocated Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, the funds had not yet been released. He urged the Centre to decide early, as the matter was before the Cabinet.

On drought relief, Shivakumar said more than 200 taluks were now drought-affected, and Karnataka had sought Rs 700 crore for 101 taluks. He said the relief requirement would increase as the number of affected taluks rose and added that a Central team would visit Karnataka on October 3 to assess the situation.

He said the Centre had also been requested to support several Bengaluru infrastructure projects. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had responded positively to a proposal to develop a green park on 700 acres of vacant Defence land in Iblur. Requests were also made for Defence land for parks, road widening, slum development, the Twin Tunnel project and other infrastructure works.

On the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck, Shivakumar said Karnataka had pursued the project for two-and-a-half years and urged the Centre to treat Bengaluru on par with other states when considering the location.

He said an all-party delegation would be taken to Delhi on the Kasturirangan report, drought and water issues, stressing that all parties should work together to protect Karnataka's interests.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, Shivakumar said it had now become a national matter and alleged that lakhs of voters had been omitted from electoral rolls. He said Congress leaders' concerns would be discussed at the national level.

Responding to the opposition's proposed Rytha Chaitanya Yatra, Shivakumar said the opposition was free to conduct its padayatra and that he would not stop protests.

He urged opposition parties to join an all-party delegation to Delhi on drought and the Kasturirangan report, saying the welfare of farmers and the people of Karnataka was the priority.