Tripura MP Deb To Visit New York As Part Of India's Parliamentary Delegation To 81St UN General Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, Sep 28 (IANS) West Tripura Lok Sabha MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will visit New York from October 5 to 9 as a member of India's Parliamentary delegation to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

India's declared priorities for the 81st UNGA include highlighting the developmental interests of the Global South, climate change and development financing, combating terrorism, artificial intelligence, maritime security, peacekeeping, sustainable development and reform of the United Nations, among other key international issues.

According to the 81st UNGA Priorities Paper released by India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, India will continue to actively participate in various UN activities while placing greater emphasis on advancing the developmental priorities of the Global South, a statement issued from Deb's office said.

In this context, Deb's visit to New York as a member of India's Parliamentary delegation is being seen as part of India's parliamentary representation at the international forum.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to have opportunities for exchanges on various international issues and to present India's perspectives on key global concerns.

Issues relating to development, international cooperation, the interests of the Global South, technology and artificial intelligence, combating terrorism, and global peace and security are among those linked to India's stated priorities for the 81st UNGA.

Deb's participation in the visit is expected to provide an opportunity to highlight India's broader international priorities and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in engaging with global issues.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar led the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The External Affairs Minister on September 26 addressed the High Level Session of the 81st UNGA.

EAM Jaishankar also attended various multilateral and bilateral meetings.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all".