Mezzetta Recalls 32-Ounce Peperoncini After Pest Contaminant Report - Check This Lot Number

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) G.L. Mezzetta Inc. is recalling one lot of its Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat after a social-media video appeared to show a pest contaminant inside a jar.

The voluntary recall is limited to the 32-ounce size with SKU 10106328 and lot number 720106, according to a recall announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have the affected product should not eat it.

Mezzetta said it became aware of a video circulating on social media showing what was described as a pest contaminant in a jar of its Greek peppers. The company contacted the consumer involved and began investigating the situation before initiating the voluntary recall.

As of the company's announcement, no illnesses or injuries had been reported in connection with the recalled peppers.

The company said the recall applies only to the specific product and lot currently identified:

Product: Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat/Greek Peppers Size: 32 ounces SKU: 10106328 Lot: 720106

Consumers shouldn't assume every jar of Mezzetta peperoncini in their pantry is affected. The company said that, based on the information currently available, no other Mezzetta products or lots are included in the recall.

That makes checking the lot number particularly important. A consumer may have the same variety and jar size without having a product from the recalled production lot.

Mezzetta said it maintains detailed production and distribution records that allow the company to identify customers that received products from the affected lot. It is working directly with those customers to isolate and remove the recalled jars from sale.

The company is also working to retrieve and examine the jar involved in the original consumer report. As part of its investigation, Mezzetta said it is reviewing relevant production, sanitation and food-safety records.

Consumers who believe they have a 32-ounce jar from lot 720106 should not consume the peppers and should contact Mezzetta at [email protected] for assistance.

The recall is precautionary while the company investigates the reported contamination. The announcement does not identify a foodborne illness outbreak associated with the product, and consumers should avoid assuming that other Mezzetta peppers, olives or products are part of the recall unless additional products are subsequently identified.

The FDA explains that food companies may recall products when food is contaminated, mislabeled or otherwise potentially presents a health hazard. Recall announcements can also be updated as companies and regulators obtain additional information.

That's particularly important with pantry products such as jarred peppers, which consumers may keep at home for an extended period before opening. Someone who purchased the product weeks or months ago may therefore still have an affected jar.

Before using a 32-ounce jar of Mezzetta Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat, check the identifying information rather than relying solely on the appearance of the label.

If the jar shows lot 720106, don't eat the product and contact Mezzetta for guidance. Consumers can also monitor the FDA's recall and safety-alert database for any subsequent updates to the recall.

As of the latest announcement, the recall remains limited to the identified 32-ounce product and lot, and Mezzetta says it has received no reports of illness or injury associated with the issue.