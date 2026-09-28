The 9 Most Popular Independent Comic Books Of 2026 That Need Your Attention

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If you have ever seen TV shows like The Walking Dead, iZombie, Preacher, The Umbrella Academy, The Boys, or films like A History of Violence, then you may be a fan of popular independent comic books without realizing it. Before the advent of Image Comics in the 1990s, it was almost impossible to break into publishing if you did not work within the Big Two system, DC and Marvel.

If you're only reading from the Big Two, then you're missing out on the most daring, emotionally charged, and creatively fearless stories in comics today. The independent scene in 2026 is thriving, with creators pushing boundaries in storytelling, art, and world-building.

Of course, it can be difficult to find a worthwhile independent comic to read. Marvel and DC command over 64% of the current comics market. The other 36% is shared by every independent publisher. It's hard enough to choose between the scores of comics the Big Two publish each month; the options seem endless when you consider how independent publishers have to fight for more attention.

These popular independent comic books aren't just alternatives-they're redefining what comics can be. Whether you're a lifelong collector or a casual reader, these 9 titles prove that indie comics are where the real innovation lives.

This comic features the Vertigo imprint for the first time since 2020. It is about a zombie apocalypse told from the point of view of the Zombies. Zombies rule the world, have their own dominant culture, and live to hunt and eat humans.

One of the zombies begins dwelling on its past life and reflecting. The zombies can think, but can't express themselves. This zombie, Poke, begins to notice that his heart is beating again. Additionally, Poke begins to reminisce about its past connections to its former life as a human.

Written by Deniz Camp with art by Stipan Morian, Bleeding Hearts poetically reexamines what it means to be human from the point of view of the living dead. Out-Break is a 168-page paperback that collects the first six issues of the series. Buy it now on Amazon for $17.99.

Written by Robert Kirkman with art by Joe Casey, Art Adam, Andy Kubert, and David Finch. This comic is being marketed as a mix of Invincible and X-Men. Popular independent comic books like this get more attention than others due to the superstar creators on the book.

Marilyn Howe searches for her missing sister and stumbles upon a global war between two factions of superpowered humans with genetically enhanced superpowers. Unfortunately, Marilyn finds out that there is a price one must pay to save or take over the world.

Critics are lauding Terminal and its fresh and audacious take on traditional superhero tropes. Terminal Vol. 1: Activation Agenda is a paperback that collects the first six issues of the comics. Available in February 2027, you can preorder it on Amazon now for $16.99.

Written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Stephano Landini and Jason Wordie, this explosive series from Image Comics captures the chaos of rebellion and revenge in a dystopian world ruled by corrupt corporations. 13-year-old Annalise is the daughter of a supervillain who is killed by a James Bond-type superspy.

Now an orphan, Annalise has a robot bodyguard following her as she decides what to do next. She cannot decide whether she wants to live a normal life or, get revenge and follow in the footsteps of her father and try to take over the world.

This 256-page paperback collects the storyline. Buy it now on Amazon for $16.59.

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Geiger is a post-apocalyptic action series set in a world after global nuclear war. The story follows a lone survivor, Tariq Geiger, who glows with nuclear energy and protects his family's legacy against ruthless scavengers. Geiger is a threat to local warlords and ruthles scavangers who terrorize innocent people struggling to survive in a radioactive wasteland.

Geiger is a radioactive vigilante who finds himself in the middle of conflicts he didn't start but tries to end. The series, which came out in 2021, is notorious for publishing new issues weeks late. However, the series' fanbase is loyal to the comic and wait patiently.

Geiger Volume 1 is a 160-page paperback that collects the first six issues of the series. Buy it now at Amazon for $9.31.

From Robert Kirkman's Skybound imprint, Void Rivals bridges universes in a way few comics dare. Two pilots from opposing alien races in a war quagmire crash on a desolate planet and must cooperate to survive. The duo, whose races are sworn enemies, begin uncovering secrets that tie into a much larger cosmic war.

As the duo begin exploring the planet, they begin uncovering secrets tied to their respective races. Additionally, they encounter strangers on the planet, including Transformers. Void Rivals is part of the Energon Universe at Image, which also includes Transformers, G.I. Joe, and M.A.S.K.

Void Rivals Deluxe Edition Book One is a 280-page hardcover that collects the first 12 issues. Buy it now on Amazon for $24.93.

From writer James Tynion IV and artist Fernando Blanco, W0rldtr33 is a chilling exploration of the internet's dark underbelly. Under the internet and the Dark Net is the true underbelly of the internet, the Undernet. A genius but evil computer hacker, Angel, devises a virus that emits a signal that causes people to give in to violent urges.

The comic imagines a hidden network that infects users with violent impulses, turning the web into a weapon. A group of young hackers discover the undernet and post their findings on a forum board known as Worldtr33. After Angel infiltrates it, the teens shut down Worldtr33, mistakenly believing that they have stopped the threat.

The story's mix of horror, technology, and psychological tension feels disturbingly real in 2026's hyper-connected world. With its sharp writing and unsettling art, W0rldtr33 stands as one of the most relevant and terrifying independent comics of the year.

W0RLDTR33 Deluxe Hardcover Volume 1 is a 536-page hardcover that collects the first 16 issues of the series. Buy it now on Amazon for $44.59.

Rook Exodus takes readers on a journey through a dying world where humanity's last hope lies in a mysterious outcast named Rook. The series blends mythic storytelling with gritty realism, exploring themes of redemption and survival. It is written by Geoff Johns with art by Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson.

A man known as Rook, a former Earth farmer, is now on the terraformed planet Exodus. A special world engine controls all the animals, flora, and fauna on the planet. After the engine breaks down, Rook, along with the Exodus' other inhabitants, must scavange to find parts to build a ship to escape.

Rook: Exodus Volume 1: Fight or Flight is a 192-page paperback that collects the first six issues of the series. Buy it now on Amazon for $15.83.

A bold reimagining of Norse mythology, Odin presents the All-Father not as a god of wisdom but as a flawed ruler facing the collapse of his own creation. By writer James Tynion IV and artist Marguerite Bennett, Odin is a horror story about writer Adela. Adela goes to Norway to infiltrate a group of Neo-Nazis.

The Neo-Nazis take Adela to a forest with the goal of summoning Odin to manifest their destinies as members of the master race. However, the group summons a horror that none will be ale to escape.

Buy the first issue on Kindle now for $4.99.

This cult favorite continues to evolve, blending post-apocalyptic survival with punk-rock aesthetics. It is written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Tyler Boss. The story follows a group of teens navigating a ruined world where music is currency and identity. The world is an apocalyptic wasteland; there are no adults, and roving gangs of kids and teens struggle to survive.

Sid, a 16-year-old girl, leaves her group to see the rest of the world. When she does not return, her follows suit to venture out in the world and find her. This comic is like Lord of the Flies in a dystopian setting. It's equal parts chaos and heart, with dialogue that feels authentic and art that captures the raw emotion of youth.

What's the Furthest Place From Here? remains one of the most original and emotionally charged series in the indie landscape. Although this comic is from 2022, it deserves more attention in 2026. The 248-page paperback that collects the first six issues of the series is only $19.99 at Amazon.

Independent comics are the lifeblood of creativity in the industry. They take risks, tell stories that mainstream publishers wouldn't touch, and give voice to diverse creators and perspectives. In 2026, these popular independent comic books are not just entertaining-they're shaping the future of the medium. Missing out on them means missing out on the evolution of comics themselves.

So, whether you're browsing your local shop or scrolling through digital shelves, make room in your pull list for these titles. They're not just great reads, they're proof that the most powerful stories often come from outside the spotlight.