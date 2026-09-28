MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> UK B2B data specialist combines more than 15 years of industry experience with 98% postal, 95% telephone and contact-name, and 95% email accuracy guarantees.

United Kingdom, 28 September 2026 – Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing) is a UK B2B data supplier helping businesses identify and reach the organisations and decision-makers most likely to buy from them.

With more than 15 years of experience in B2B marketing data, Results Driven Marketing has built what it believes is the best B2B data service in the UK, combining detailed audience targeting, multi-channel contact data, strong accuracy guarantees and a flexible 12-month multi-use licence.

The company supplies targeted B2B data for email marketing, telemarketing, direct mail, sales prospecting and wider outbound campaigns.

Its accuracy guarantees are:

98% postal address accuracy 95% telephone number accuracy 95% contact name accuracy 95% email address accuracy

For Director Iain Irvin, these figures are important because the value of B2B data is ultimately determined by how useful it is once a sales or marketing campaign begins.

Why Results Driven Marketing Is the Best B2B Data Supplier in the UK

Results Driven Marketing believes a strong B2B data supplier should deliver more than a spreadsheet containing a large number of businesses.

The data needs to be relevant to the client's market, contain the right contact information and be suitable for the campaign in which it will be used.

Results Driven Marketing helps clients build targeted prospect audiences using criteria including:

business sector and activity; geographic location; employee numbers; turnover; job role; seniority; legal entity; branch and head office status; postcode; and other business characteristics.

This allows clients to move beyond broad targeting.

A company selling into construction, for example, may not want every construction company in Britain. Its ideal prospects may be construction businesses with more than 20 employees, in selected UK regions, with purchasing, operations or senior management contacts.

Results Driven Marketing can build the audience around those requirements.

B2B Email, Telephone and Postal Data

Results Driven Marketing provides UK B2B data across multiple marketing channels.

Email Marketing Data

Business email addresses can be supplied where available, with a 95% email accuracy guarantee.

Data can be targeted towards relevant organisations and decision-makers rather than relying on broad untargeted email lists.

Telemarketing Data

Businesses running outbound telephone campaigns can purchase targeted business telephone data with a 95% telephone-number accuracy guarantee.

Contact names are also supplied where available with a 95% contact-name accuracy guarantee.

Telephone data can be CTPS checked where appropriate.

Direct Mail Data

Businesses using letters, brochures, catalogues and other forms of direct mail can access targeted company postal information backed by a 98% postal-address accuracy guarantee.

This allows the same underlying targeting strategy to be used across email, telephone and postal campaigns.

More Than 15 Years of B2B Data Experience

Iain Irvin has worked in B2B sales, marketing and data for more than 15 years.

That experience means Results Driven Marketing's role often begins before a database is produced.

Clients regularly approach the company knowing the type of product or service they want to sell but needing help identifying which industries, company sizes, geographic areas or decision-makers represent the strongest potential audience.

Irvin believes this part of the process is often overlooked.

A 12-Month Multi-Use Data Licence

Results Driven Marketing supplies its B2B data with a 12-month multi-use licence.

This allows clients to use purchased records across multiple campaigns during the licence period rather than being restricted to a single use.

For businesses running ongoing sales and marketing activity, licensing can make a significant difference to the overall value of a database.

Irvin added:

What Should Businesses Look for in a B2B Data Supplier?

Results Driven Marketing recommends comparing UK B2B data suppliers across several areas:

Data accuracy Database update frequency Industry targeting Geographic targeting Company-size targeting Named decision-maker coverage Email and telephone availability Licensing terms Compliance processes Support with audience selection

The company believes buyers should avoid making a decision based purely on database size or price.

A smaller audience containing businesses that genuinely fit a company's ideal customer profile can be significantly more valuable than a much larger, loosely targeted list.

The Best B2B Data Supplier for UK Businesses

Results Driven Marketing has built its service around the factors it believes matter most when businesses purchase B2B marketing data: accuracy, relevance, detailed targeting, flexible usage and knowledgeable support.

Its combination of email, telephone and postal data means clients can also use the same targeted audience across multiple outbound channels.

For businesses looking for targeted UK B2B data rather than simply the largest available list, Results Driven Marketing believes it offers the best B2B data service in the UK.

More information about choosing a UK B2B data provider can be found at:

Results Driven Marketing, also known as RD Marketing, is a UK B2B data and lead generation company.

The company supplies targeted UK business data for email marketing, telemarketing, direct mail and sales prospecting.

Its wider services include managed email campaigns, LinkedIn lead generation, data cleansing, data enrichment and audience targeting.

Results Driven Marketing is led by Iain Irvin, who has more than 15 years of experience working with B2B sales, marketing and business data.