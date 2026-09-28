Cyber Operations Successfully Conducted In“Power Of Unity 2026” Military Exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
During the exercise, held at the“Gizilgaya” Training Center, military personnel from all three countries operated as a cyber operations group within a unified command structure.
In accordance with the exercise plan, the cyber operations group carried out tasks aimed at preventing cyberattacks by illegal armed groups and ensuring the security of the information and communication systems of the participating units.
Throughout the exercise, military cybersecurity specialists demonstrated a high level of professionalism in implementing cybersecurity measures designed to support the tactical activities of the units.
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