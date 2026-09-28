Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cyber Operations Successfully Conducted In“Power Of Unity 2026” Military Exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-09-28 01:48:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Military cybersecurity specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan carried out cyber operations during“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

During the exercise, held at the“Gizilgaya” Training Center, military personnel from all three countries operated as a cyber operations group within a unified command structure.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the cyber operations group carried out tasks aimed at preventing cyberattacks by illegal armed groups and ensuring the security of the information and communication systems of the participating units.

Throughout the exercise, military cybersecurity specialists demonstrated a high level of professionalism in implementing cybersecurity measures designed to support the tactical activities of the units.

MENAFN28092026000187011040ID1111727755



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search