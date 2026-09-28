Action Home Services Featured Among Top Heated Driveway Installers In The Greater Toronto Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature highlights Action Home Services Inc.'s expertise in heated driveway installation, offering Toronto-area homeowners a safer and more convenient solution for snow and ice management.

Richmond Hill, ONTARIO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Home Services Inc., a leader in landscaping and outdoor construction, has been featured by Streets of Toronto for its expertise in heated driveway solutions across the Greater Toronto Area. The feature highlights the company's comprehensive approach to designing and installing heated driveways designed to help homeowners manage snow and ice during the Canadian winter.







AHS Heated Driveways

With over a decade of experience and more than 6,000 projects completed across the Greater Toronto Area, Action Home Services Inc. provides comprehensive outdoor construction solutions, from design and permits to construction and finishing. The company's extensive experience in landscaping, hardscaping and outdoor construction has also earned it numerous industry accolades, including 13 HomeStars Awards, 20 Landscape Ontario Awards, and 25 Pool & Spa Industry Awards.

The company offers both electric and hydronic heated driveway systems, allowing solutions to be tailored to different properties, driveway sizes and project requirements. Electric systems can provide an option for certain driveway installations and retrofits, while hydronic systems circulate heated glycol through tubing installed beneath the driveway surface.

Action Home Services Inc. manages the installation process through its in-house teams, covering essential stages such as excavation, base preparation, drainage, heating-system installation and driveway construction. This approach allows homeowners to work with one company throughout the project rather than coordinating multiple contractors.

The company's 12,000-square-foot outdoor showroom also allows homeowners to explore landscaping and outdoor construction materials, designs and solutions before beginning their projects.

As winter approaches, Action Home Services Inc. is encouraging GTA homeowners considering heated driveways to plan ahead. Early planning allows time for property assessments, system selection, engineering and installation before the winter season is fully underway.

For more information about Action Home Services Inc.'s heated driveway solutions and to read the Streets of Toronto feature, visit Streets of Toronto x Action Home Services.

Press Inquiries

Aleksandr Chernega

info [at] actionhomeservices.ca



Unit 100, 50 West Wilmot St, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1M5