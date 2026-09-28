Crypto Leverage Data: Only 6.7% Of Futures Contracts Offer 100X Leverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CÓRDOBA, Spain, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto exchange leverage data published by Leverage.Trading, based on 5,963 futures contracts across 15 major crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, MEXC, OKX and Hyperliquid, shows that major liquidation events may be driven less by rare 200x or 500x leverage and more by how widely 50x leverage is available across crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin and Ethereum stood out sharply from the rest of the market. More than half of their futures contracts offered at least 100x leverage, making 100x leverage nearly 10 times as common on BTC and ETH as on other altcoins.

Key Findings



50x is the most common leverage: It was also the median across all 5,963 contracts.

Only 6.7% reached 100x leverage: 401 of 5,963 contracts.

Just 1.3% reached 200x leverage: Only 76 contracts.

500x leverage was almost nonexistent: Just two contracts reached that level. BTC and ETH stand out: 55.1% offered at least 100x, compared with 5.7% of other contracts.



Crypto Futures Data Shows More Than Half of Contracts Offer 50x Leverage

More than half of the contracts analyzed, 3,197 of 5,963, offered at least 50x leverage.

50x was also the single most common leverage limit in the dataset, appearing on 2,128 contracts, or 35.7% of all contracts analyzed.

This helps explain why large liquidation events do not require extensive use of extreme leverage. At 50x, relatively small price moves can put highly leveraged positions at risk of liquidation.

When traders are positioned on the same side of the market, forced liquidations can add more selling or buying pressure and help turn a sharp market move into a larger liquidation cascade.

By comparison, just 0.03% of contracts reached 500x.

100x Leverage Is the Exception Across Crypto Futures Exchanges

Of the 5,963 contracts analyzed, just 401 offered leverage of 100x or more, or 6.7% of the dataset. The remaining 5,562 contracts, or 93.3%, had lower maximum leverage.

The 95th-percentile leverage limit was 100x, meaning 95% of the contracts had maximum leverage of 100x or less.

Higher leverage was even rarer. Only 76 contracts, or 1.3%, offered 200x or more, while just two contracts reached 500x.

The data suggests that widespread access to 50x leverage may be more important to market-wide liquidation risk than the small number of contracts offering extreme leverage.

About the Data

The study covers 5,963 crypto futures contracts across 15 major derivatives exchanges, including 5,753 perpetual futures and 210 dated futures. Leverage.Trading collected leverage and contract data from official exchange APIs and published margin information between August 25 and September 25, 2026.

The full Leverage.Trading study includes exchange-by-exchange leverage limits, median leverage comparisons, Bitcoin and altcoin data, contract distributions, methodology and official source links for all 15 exchanges.

About Leverage.Trading

Founded by Anton Palovaara and operated by Prospective Aimline S.L. (CIF: B75825711), Leverage.Trading is an independent research and education publisher focused on leverage trading and crypto derivatives. Its research covers leverage risk, futures market structure and exchange mechanics. Its reviews and comparisons look at crypto futures exchanges across leverage availability, trading costs, margin systems, liquidation rules and market coverage.

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