MEDLINE INC. INVESTIGATION: MDLN Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Medline Inc. (“Medline” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MDLN). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medline securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On June 2, 2026, the FDA published a warning letter that detailed Medline's“significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,” including failing“to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.” On this news, the price of Medline shares declined by $2.56 per share, or approximately 7.2%, from $35.75 per share on to June 1, 2026 to close at $33.19 on June 2, 2026.

On August 5, 2026, Medline released its second quarter 2026 financial results and revealed during its earnings call that some of the remediation steps it has taken in response to the FDA's letter, such as taking products off the market, have“result[ed] in earnings loss.” On this news, the price of Medline shares declined by $5.37 per share, or approximately 12.8%, from $42.04 per share on August 4, 2026 to close at $36.67 on August 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medline securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171



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