Manhattan Pastor Mike Signorelli Releases The Unoffendable Heart In October

Worshippers gather in Times Square as V1 Church Manhattan holds its Easter Sunday service

The Unoffendable Heart by Mike Signorelli, a book on releasing offense, publishing October 2026

Pastor Mike Signorelli preaches from Scripture during V1 Church Manhattan's Times Square Easter service

Mike Signorelli, Lead Pastor of V1 Church, preaches in Times Square on Easter Sunday

The Unoffendable Heart by Mike Signorelli, with a foreword by John Bevere, releasing October 2026

Manhattan pastor Mike Signorelli releases The Unoffendable Heart from Chosen Books in October 2026, arguing offense is what turns difference into division.

- Mike Signorelli, Lead Pastor, V1 ChurchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church will release The Unoffendable Heart: Breaking Free from the Cycle of Offense to Live in Freedom, Love, and Forgiveness in October 2026 through Chosen Books, an imprint of Baker Publishing Group. The book carries a foreword by John Bevere and argues that offense has become a condition shared across every line of difference in American life rather than one belonging to any single side of them.The release arrives weeks before a national election season, a stretch of the calendar when public disagreement reliably hardens and when the pressure to choose a side reaches its annual peak. Signorelli, who leads a congregation in the most diverse city in the world, says the timing was chosen rather than inherited.An argument that refuses a sideThe premise of the book is that offense functions identically regardless of which difference produced it. It does not treat one group as the offenders and another as the offended. It treats the reflex itself as the subject, and asks what the reflex costs the person carrying it.That framing is deliberate. Books written about division typically assign responsibility for it, and in doing so become artifacts of the division they set out to describe. The Unoffendable Heart declines that move. Its question is not who is right. Its question is what happens inside a person who has decided in advance which arguments they will not survive hearing.Signorelli locates the cost in ordinary places. Families that stop discussing certain subjects, and then stop discussing much at all. Friendships that thin out after an election and never recover their previous shape. Congregations that quietly sort themselves until everyone in the room already agrees with everyone else. The book's claim is that these outcomes are not the price of holding convictions. They are the price of holding offense alongside them.John Bevere, whose writing on the subject has circulated in the American church for three decades, contributes the foreword."Offense does not care which side you are on. It works the same way in everyone, and it costs people the relationships they were meant to keep."Mike Signorelli, Lead Pastor, V1 ChurchWritten from the most diverse city on earthNew York is the most linguistically diverse city in human history. Researchers at the Endangered Language Alliance estimate that between 600 and 800 languages are spoken across the metropolitan area, roughly a tenth of the world's languages, many of them in neighborhoods a subway stop apart.That density of difference is the city's defining asset. It is also, Signorelli argues, the condition under which offense does the most damage. A place where people differ by race, by nation of origin, by faith and by politics simultaneously offers more opportunities to take offense in a single afternoon than most people encounter in a year. What determines whether such a place holds together is not whether the differences exist. It is what residents do with them.The book's argument is that difference is not the same thing as division, and that offense is the mechanism that converts one into the other. Two people can disagree permanently and remain in relationship. The moment either decides the disagreement is an injury, the relationship ends, and the disagreement was never the reason.Signorelli writes that a city of eight million people speaking eight hundred languages functions at all only because most of its residents have quietly declined to be offended by most of what they encounter. The book treats that ordinary restraint as a practice worth naming and learning rather than an accident of urban life.A congregation that disagrees with itselfV1 Church Manhattan draws attendees from across the political spectrum and from a range of ethnic and national backgrounds that reflects the borough around it. The composition is unusual for a single congregation in New York City, where churches more often sort by one axis or another.Signorelli has described the room as one in which people who would not choose one another's company nonetheless choose the same service. That has shaped the book more than any argument about politics could. A pastor addressing a congregation divided along several lines at once cannot take a side without losing part of the room, and Signorelli says the constraint turned out to be clarifying rather than limiting. It forced a question underneath the disagreement: not who is right, but what the disagreement is doing to the people having it.The Manhattan campus is one of several V1 Church locations, alongside congregations in Brooklyn, Long Island, Miami, Indiana and New Jersey. Manhattan is the one closest to the book's subject, and the one whose composition made the question unavoidable.Easter Sunday at the Red StairsThe congregation's reach became publicly visible earlier this year. On Easter Sunday, April 5, V1 Church staged a fully permitted production at the Red Stairs in Times Square, at Broadway and Seventh Avenue, drawing a crowd of several thousand people. Founding Pastors Mike and Julie Signorelli led the service, which was streamed live.Times Square is an unusual room for a church service, and that was the point. It is a place organised entirely around competition for attention, where every surface is bought and every message is aimed at someone. A gathering there is not a retreat from the noise of public life. It is a decision to hold something in the middle of it.The crowd that assembled was not a congregation in the usual sense. It included members of the church, visitors who had planned to attend, and a substantial number of people who had arrived in Times Square for entirely unrelated reasons and stopped walking. They did not share a politics, a language, a country of origin or a denomination. Most had never met, and had no way of knowing what the person standing beside them believed about anything.They stayed for the whole service.That is the condition the book describes, staged in public and at scale. Thousands of people, no shared position on anything, no vetting at the door, standing in one place for the length of a service in the middle of the most contested piece of real estate in America."Nobody standing in Times Square that morning had to agree with the person beside them in order to stay. That is the whole argument of the book, in one place."Mike Signorelli, Lead Pastor, V1 ChurchThe full service was streamed live and remains available online. The recording has become an unplanned illustration of the book's thesis: a crowd with every ordinary reason to fracture that did not.What the book containsThe Unoffendable Heart moves from the origins of offense through its effects on relationships and toward a practice for releasing it. It draws on scripture alongside accounts from Signorelli's years of pastoral work in Manhattan, including conversations with people on opposite sides of arguments he declines to referee.The book does not advocate a position on any policy, candidate or party, and does not ask readers to abandon their convictions. Its subject is the reader's own posture rather than the conduct of the people they disagree with. Signorelli has said that a person can hold a position firmly and hold offense loosely, and that most of the damage he has watched occur came from confusing the two.AvailabilityThe Unoffendable Heart will be available in October 2026 from Chosen Books, an imprint of Baker Publishing Group, in print, ebook and audiobook editions. The audiobook is narrated by the author. The list price is $18.99. ISBN 9780800772611.Preorders and additional information are available at unoffendableheart. A companion offense assessment is available online, and a devotional reading plan drawn from the book has been published through YouVersion. More about the author is available at mikesignorelli.About V1 ChurchV1 Church is a multi-campus congregation founded by Pastors Mike and Julie Signorelli, with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, Miami, Indiana and New Jersey. The church holds weekly services at each campus and streams online, and operates community outreach programs including food distribution across New York City and northwest Indiana. More information is available at v1.About Mike SignorelliMike Signorelli is the Lead Pastor of V1 Church and the author of The Unoffendable Heart. He leads a multi-campus congregation headquartered in Manhattan and reaches an audience of several million across social platforms. More information is available at mikesignorelli.

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