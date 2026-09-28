ASHTON HALL AND TREIMAGE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC LICENSING PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INTO CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Ashton Hall Collection

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New partnership will develop a multi-category lifestyle portfolio spanning fragrance, skincare, fashion, footwear, accessories, jewelry and more.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TreImage, a global brand licensing, management and business development agency, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ashton Hall, the internationally recognized fitness and lifestyle personality, to develop and expand the Ashton Hall brand through a portfolio of licensed consumer products.The partnership will bring Ashton Hall's distinctive lifestyle, image and growing global influence into thoughtfully selected product categories designed to connect with his audience beyond digital content.TreImage will work alongside Hall to identify and secure best-in-class licensing, manufacturing, retail and distribution partners, with an emphasis on developing products that authentically reflect the Ashton Hall brand.BUILDING THE ASHTON HALL LIFESTYLE BRANDInitial licensing opportunities will focus on a broad range of lifestyle categories, including:. Fragrance. Skincare. Leather Jackets. Denim. Hoodies, T-Shirts & Lifestyle Apparel. Sneakers & Footwear for Men and Women. Leather Bags, Duffels & Accessories. Jewelry. Novelty, Souvenir & Branded Lifestyle ProductsThe partnership is designed to create more than individual product collaborations. The long-term vision is to establish a recognizable Ashton Hall consumer lifestyle brand, bringing together fashion, grooming, accessories and everyday products under a unified identity."Ashton has built an incredibly engaged audience around more than fitness - he represents discipline, confidence, personal growth and a distinctive lifestyle. We see a significant opportunity to translate that connection into products consumers can experience and make part of their own lives. Our goal is to be very intentional about the categories and partners we pursue and build something with genuine long-term value." - TreImageHall sees the partnership as an opportunity to extend what he has built digitally into tangible products that remain authentic to his personal style and philosophy."Everything I've built has come from consistency, discipline and being intentional about how I live. As we expand into products, it's important to me that anything carrying my name feels authentic to that. I'm excited to work with TreImage to find the right partners and create products that my community will genuinely want to use, wear and be part of." - Ashton HallA PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL GROWTHThrough the partnership, TreImage will lead licensing and strategic business development efforts surrounding the Ashton Hall brand, working with established manufacturers, retailers and strategic partners to identify opportunities across domestic and international markets.The collaboration represents the next stage in the evolution of the Ashton Hall brand - moving from digital influence into a broader consumer platform with opportunities across beauty, grooming, fashion, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products.Additional partnerships, product launches and retail announcements will be revealed as agreements are finalized.ABOUT ASHTON HALLAshton Hall is a fitness and lifestyle personality recognized globally for his disciplined approach to wellness, personal development and daily routine. Through his distinctive content and highly engaged digital audience, Hall has developed a recognizable personal brand that extends across fitness, grooming, fashion and aspirational lifestyle.ABOUT TREIMAGETreImage is a brand licensing, management and business development agency specializing in connecting talent, intellectual property and brands with strategic licensing, retail, manufacturing and partnership opportunities. TreImage works across entertainment, sports, fashion, consumer products and lifestyle categories to develop partnerships designed to create sustainable, long-term brand growth.

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ASHTON HALL AND TREIMAGE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC LICENSING PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INTO CONSUMER PRODUCTS News Provided By TreImage September 28, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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