Cambridgeshire Mum Turns Postnatal Depression Into Music Reaching Millions On Tiktok

Lizzie performing

Singer-songwriter Lizzie Reynolds uses her music to help other mothers feel less alone after her own battle with postnatal depression.

- lizzie reynolds

WYBOSTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent singer-songwriter Lizzie Reynolds is turning one of the most difficult periods of her life into music that is now reaching millions of people online and helping other mothers feel less alone.

Based in Wyboston, near St Neots in Cambridgeshire, Lizzie is a professional singer, mum of two and independent recording artist whose original music is rooted in her personal experience of postnatal depression.

Following the birth of her children, and particularly after the birth of her second son, Lizzie experienced a severe period of postnatal depression.

“Postnatal depression can make you feel incredibly isolated,” said Lizzie.“Motherhood is so often presented as a time when you are supposed to feel happy and grateful, and when that is not how you feel, it can be frightening to admit you are struggling.”

Lizzie says she wants other mothers to know that experiencing postnatal depression does not mean they do not love their child or have failed as a parent.

“I want other mums to know they are not alone,” she said.“Sometimes simply hearing another mother say, 'I felt this too,' can make an enormous difference.”

Lizzie only began releasing her own original music around six months ago.

Those songs became her four-track EP My Baby Blues Era, which tells the story of her journey through postnatal depression, motherhood, communication and recovery.

The EP includes Baby Blues, about her experience of postnatal depression; Talk To Me, about communication and reaching out; I Won't Let You Down, written as a letter to her two boys; and Tomorrow Is a Brand New Day, about hope and recovery.

Since releasing the music, Lizzie says some of the most meaningful responses have come from other mothers who recognise their own experiences in the songs.

“The numbers are incredible, but hearing another mum say, 'That's how I felt too,' means more to me than any streaming figure,” she said.

Lizzie's online journey has grown rapidly.

She only began her TikTok journey around one year ago and has already built a community of more than 30,000 followers.

Her original song I Won't Let You Down has now received more than 2.2 million listens and views on TikTok, while thousands of viewers regularly join her live singing broadcasts.

Three of Lizzie's original songs - Baby Blues, I Won't Let You Down and Tomorrow Is a Brand New Day - have also received support from BBC Introducing.

In September 2026, Lizzie was invited and flown to Madrid for Coca-Cola Music Experience through TikTok.

“A year ago I had only just started TikTok, and six months ago I had only just started releasing my own music,” said Lizzie.“Now one of those songs has reached more than 2.2 million listens and views, three have received BBC Introducing support, and music has taken me from a small village in Cambridgeshire to an international event in Madrid.”

Before pursuing music full-time, Lizzie spent five years working for Tesco, including two years as a Community Champion.

She eventually left the security of that job to commit to music, building her career through weddings, pubs, restaurants and events before releasing her own material.

Lizzie remains an independent artist with no major record label or large team behind her.

She now hopes her growing platform can help encourage more open conversations around postnatal depression and maternal mental health.

“If someone hears Baby Blues and realises she is not the only woman who has felt this way, then that is what I want these songs to do,” she said.

Lizzie Reynolds' EP My Baby Blues Era is available now.

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