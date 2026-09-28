“Twice-Told Tales Of New Hampshire” By Charles Calley Explores Struggle And Resilience In Small-Town New England

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Charles Calley has released a compelling collection of historical tales in his latest book,“Twice-Told Tales of New Hampshire.” Melding local history, New England's natural environment, and true stories of the state's past residents, this insightful work breathes life into everyday struggles, evoking heartfelt comparisons between modern life and the world as it once was.Drawing from a rich background as a seasoned newspaper reporter and editor, Calley applies his mastery of the interview to capture honest, courageous narratives from the hearts of ordinary people. With probing questions and a genuine approach to sharing personal experiences, the author unravels the quiet bravery behind profound personal and communal challenges.A standout story in the book highlights the Shaker sisters' brave efforts to save their 200-year-old religion and way of life from a forced extinction. This poignant tale underscores the larger theme of the work - a celebration of resilience in the face of inevitable change.Throughout the book, Calley explores a wide range of topics, from the evolution of organic farming to motorcycles, oxen, and political activism, each supported by striking photos that amplify the book's reflective tone.“This collection allows readers to see the extraordinary in the ordinary and to reflect on how far we've come-yet also what we've lost,” said Calley. These are stories of genuine struggle, timeless in their relevance and deeply honest in their telling.This informative, fascinating work invites readers to rediscover the past through the lens of sincere storytelling and vivid imagery. Whether you're drawn to history, environmental insights, or human perseverance, this book offers a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and connect with the unique history of 1970s New Hampshire.“Twice-Told Tales of New Hampshire” (ISBN: 9798950391026) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $22.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Tom Rush bought a farm. Red Dunn checked himself into the state mental hospital. The Silvers were still working oxen on their dairy farms. Dick Mark thought being a househusband would leave him plenty of free time for reading. Samuel Kaymen woke up in a lean-to in a field and had an epiphany. The Shields family decided to publish a newspaper. Spud Dicey was worried about rock and roll bands poaching young musicians from his orchestra. National Guard summer camp was "like having a frontal lobotomy for two weeks." And Aristotle Onassis was the richest man in the world, but he couldn't buy New Hampshire.These stories, and more, about some of the more interesting New Hampshire characters and happenings of the early 1970s still ring true today, on their second time in print.About the Author:Charles Calley was born and raised in New Hampshire and has been writing for all his working life. He has been a newspaper reporter and editor, typesetter, freelance writer, lawyer, and farmer. He became a lawyer the old-fashioned way by apprenticing in a law office for four years, then passing the bar exam. He lives on a hill farm in Vermont now, but only about ten miles from sales-tax-free shopping and with a grand view of Mt. Moosilauke and the Presidential Range.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press' wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit .

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“Twice-Told Tales of New Hampshire” by Charles Calley Explores Struggle and Resilience in Small-Town New England News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 28, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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