Canvas Residential Partners And Kelley Properties Announce Wellstead At Kinderton Farms In Bermuda Run, North Carolina

Rendering of Wellstead at Kinderton Farms, a planned 141-home rental community in Bermuda Run, North Carolina. The development will include townhomes and detached single-family homes.

141-home build-to-rent community will bring luxury rental homes and a wellness-focused lifestyle to Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canvas Residential Partners and Kelley Properties are pleased to announce Wellstead at Kinderton Farms, a new 141-home build-to-rent community in Bermuda Run, North Carolina. The community will feature a mix of luxury rental townhomes and detached single-family homes designed to provide residents with the space and privacy of a traditional home combined with the convenience and amenities of professionally managed rental living.Wellstead at Kinderton Farms will include 128 townhomes and 13 single-family detached homes. Townhomes range from 1,200 to 1,700 square feet, from two to four bedrooms and a two-car garage. Some townhomes will also include a private backyard space. Single-family homes range from 1,900 to 2,100 square feet with four bedrooms and two-car garage. Design and finishes will be similar to other Canvas communities, such as Marglyn at Matthews.Mike Kelley of Kelley Properties, a longtime commercial and residential developer based in Winston-Salem and more recently Bermuda Run, has worked on the project for the past three years and was deliberate in selecting an experienced build-to-rent partner to help bring the community to life.“I have been patient throughout this process because we wanted to make sure we found the right development partner and created a community that would be a long-term asset for Bermuda Run,” Kelley said.“The last few years have been focused on entitlements, securing sewer capacity and building relationships with local officials and stakeholders. Canvas Residential Partners brings significant build-to-rent experience and a commitment to quality that aligns with Kelley Properties' vision for the property. We believe Wellstead will be a tremendous addition to Bermuda Run and the broader community.”Site work is expected to commence in September 2026, with the first homes scheduled for delivery in Spring 2028. Leasing activity will begin in advance of the initial home deliveries, with residents expected to begin moving into the community as homes are completed.Wellstead at Kinderton Farms has been designed around a wellness-focused lifestyle, with a community clubhouse and leasing center overlooking a lake serving as the centerpiece of the neighborhood. The clubhouse will feature a dedicated wellness center, swimming pool and resident lounge, creating spaces for residents to exercise, relax and connect with their neighbors. Additional community features will include a dog park, sidewalks throughout the neighborhood and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces, creating a walkable residential environment centered on health, recreation and community.The community's location will provide residents with convenient access to major employment, healthcare and commercial destinations throughout Bermuda Run, Davie County and the greater Winston-Salem area. In particular, Wellstead will provide convenient connectivity to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical Center, located in Bermuda Run near the Interstate 40 and N.C. 801 interchange, as well as the broader Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical system in Winston-Salem.“Bermuda Run is an exceptional community with a strong quality of life, a host of outdoor and recreational amenities, excellent regional connectivity and access to some of the Triad's leading healthcare resources,” said Creighton Call, Managing Partner of Canvas Residential Partners.“Wellstead at Kinderton Farms gives us the opportunity to create more than a collection of rental homes. We are developing a neighborhood centered around wellness, outdoor living and community while providing residents with the quality and privacy of a single-family home and the flexibility of renting. The Canvas team is excited to partner with Kelley Properties to bring this community to life.”The project represents the culmination of approximately three years of planning, entitlement work and collaboration with local officials and stakeholders, led by Kelley Properties and, more recently, in partnership with Canvas Residential Partners.Wellstead at Kinderton Farms will further expand Canvas Residential Partners' growing portfolio of purpose-built rental communities across the Southeast. To date, Canvas Residential Partners has capitalized and constructed 15 communities representing more than $500 million of construction and approximately 2,000 homes.About Canvas Residential PartnersCanvas Residential Partners is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment company focused on the development of purpose-built rental communities throughout the Southeast. The company specializes in creating high-quality rental neighborhoods that combine thoughtfully designed homes, professionally managed communities and amenities tailored to the lifestyles of today's residents.About Kelley PropertiesKelley Properties is a Bermuda Run-based real estate development company with more than 40 years of experience developing over 4 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate throughout North Carolina and Virginia. Recent developments include Ariston Place, a 98-unit multifamily community in Bermuda Run, and Deacon Place, a 328-bed student housing community adjacent to Wake Forest University.###

Nikki Wolfe

Yellow Duck Marketing

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Canvas Residential Partners and Kelley Properties Announce Wellstead at Kinderton Farms in Bermuda Run, North Carolina News Provided By Yellow Duck Marketing September 28, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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