Free Streaming TV Is Replacing Paid Streaming For Latinx Viewers, But Consumer Experience Will Decide Its Staying Power

Free streaming television is replacing paid streaming for Latinx viewers.

Free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) has moved well beyond its role as a supplemental entertainment option for Latinx audiences.

- Adriana Waterston

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) has moved well beyond its role as a supplemental entertainment option for Latinx audiences. According to Horowitz Research's 2026 State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Latinx study, 45% of Latinx FAST users say the growing availability of free streaming services has led them to cancel at least one paid streaming subscription.

As FAST platforms enjoy significant momentum, it also creates pressure to deliver an experience viewers will want to return to. For example, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Latinx FAST users say they are annoyed when the same advertisement appears multiple times during a single program, highlighting the risks of poor frequency management for platforms and advertisers.

Content relevance represents another important dimension of the opportunity. Fifty-nine percent of Latinx FAST users watch Hispanic-themed or Spanish-language programming on FAST services weekly, demonstrating meaningful demand for culturally resonant content. However, comparatively limited use of dedicated Latinx-focused FAST services suggests that platforms may have more work to do to make this programming visible, compelling, and easy to discover.

“FAST has clearly established its value for Latinx viewers, but free access alone will not guarantee long-term engagement,” said Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead at Horowitz Research.“The next stage of growth will depend on delivering an advertising experience that respects the viewer while providing a consistent pipeline of culturally relevant programming that reflects the diversity of today's Latinx audience.”

For FAST platforms, programmers, and advertisers, the message is clear: Sustainable growth will require more than expanding inventory. Smarter ad-frequency management, stronger content discovery, and continued investment in relevant Spanish-language, bilingual, and culturally specific programming can help turn FAST's cost advantage into lasting audience value.

The 2026 State of Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Latinx study was conducted among 623 Latinx TV content viewers age 18+.

CONTACT

For more information about the State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Latinx 2026 report, click here. To purchase the report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please contact Adriana Waterston:....

ABOUT THE STUDY

The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Viewing Behaviors FOCUS Latinx 2026 study explores viewing behaviors in the complex media landscape among U.S. Hispanic/Latinx consumers. It examines share of viewing by platform, the devices they use, the types of content they consume, and which services they believe deliver the content they want most effectively. It also explores sports followed, viewing frequency and motivations, how fandom drives actions like app downloads, betting, and merchandise purchases, and interest in major upcoming sporting events.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C® RESEARCH

Horowitz Research helps content providers identify programming and advertising opportunities for their customers and potential customers to help drive acquisition and retention. We provide curated consumer research services to optimize your go-to-market strategies, inform programming decisions, and understand your target audiences' needs, attitudes, and behaviors around media and tech consumption, subscriptions, and plans for the future. We also offer a suite of syndicated studies with the latest data on how the media industry is evolving. For more information, visit our website.

Keri McBride

M/A/R/C Research

+1 314-322-6702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Streaming TV Is Replacing Paid Streaming for Latinx Viewers, But Consumer Experience Will Decide Its Staying Power News Provided By M/A/R/C Researc September 28, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.