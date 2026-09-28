Mike Koenigs, Founder, The Superpower AcceleratorTM

Study of 2 million Ai citations finds perceived authority six times more influential than any page tactic; 797-marketer survey ties trust to named experts.

- Mike Koenigs, Founder, The Superpower AcceleratorTMSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Koenigs, founder of The Superpower Accelerator and author of The Ai Accelerator, is advising founders and business owners to stop optimizing for AI with technical checklists and start building recognized authority, following two 2026 studies that reach the same conclusion from different directions.The first, a statistical analysis by Discovered Labs, examined 2 million AI citation observations across six months and four engines, including ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI and Gemini. It found that a brand's AI-perceived authority was six times more influential on whether an AI system cited a source than the strongest single page-level factor. Common answer-engine tactics such as schema markup, FAQ blocks and content formatting registered as secondary multipliers rather than primary drivers.A separate study from Ascend2 and TopRank Marketing, based on a survey of 797 senior B2B marketing leaders in the United States and United Kingdom, found that 93% of those who use original research-based content rate it effective for driving engagement and leads. Effectiveness rose sharply when they paired research with a recognized voice. Some 74% of marketers who frequently collaborate with industry influencers called their research content very effective, compared with 29% of everyone else. Fewer than half reported combining the two.Together, the findings describe a market where AI has made generic content easy to produce and hard to distinguish, and where recognition attached to a specific person has become the signal both buyers and AI systems reward. Koenigs works with founders on that problem through a three-day, in-person intensive held in San Diego. Participants leave with a defined brand identity, a core offer and pitch, and the authority assets that support them."AI can now write a competent version of almost anything, so competent content stopped being a differentiator," said Mike Koenigs, founder of The Superpower Accelerator. "What the machines still cannot manufacture is a real person with a track record, a point of view and a number to back it up. That is the whole game now, and most founders are still trying to trick the algorithm while the actual advantage walks out the door.""Every founder I work with already has the research, the results and the stories," Koenigs said. "The data says putting your name and your face on that work is the single biggest trust multiplier, and it is also the thing almost nobody does. That gap is the opportunity, and whoever claims the authority position in a category first tends to keep it."More information is available at .About The Superpower AcceleratorThe Superpower Accelerator is a three-day, in-person business and brand intensive founded by Mike Koenigs and headquartered in San Diego. The program serves founders planning a next act after an exit, service providers repositioning around a premium offer, and subject-matter experts building a public platform. Participants leave with a Category of OneTM brand position and the offer, authority assets and campaign materials that support it.About Mike KoenigsMike Koenigs is the founder of The Superpower Accelerator. He is a serial founder with five business exits and a 19-time bestselling author whose titles include "The Ai Accelerator" and "Your Next Act." He has contributed to Entrepreneur, Fast Company and Forbes, and has consulted with companies including Sony and BMW. He co-hosts the podcasts "Capability Amplifier" and has presented on generative AI at Abundance360, MIT, Strategic Coachand Genius Network.

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New AI Research Finds Known Authority Beats Page Tricks, Mike Koenigs Tells Founders News Provided By Mike Koenigs September 28, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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