PEPR CLUB CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE 2026 MICHELIN GUIDE HOTEL SELECTION

Portfolio of luxury hotel partners shines globally capturing 19 prestigious MICHELIN Keys alongside elite recommended status

- Carrie Culpepper, founder of PEPR CLUB

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the official release of the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, PEPR CLUB, a premier luxury travel public relations agency, proudly celebrates the global recognition of its exceptional hospitality portfolio. This year, 13 distinct client properties have been honored with 19 of the guide's highest accolades-the coveted MICHELIN Keys-while 5 additional boutique properties maintain their elite status within the main curated guide.

"Maintaining excellence in hospitality requires passion, distinct storytelling, and an unwavering commitment to the guest experience," said Carrie Culpepper, founder of PEPR CLUB. "From legacy properties celebrating their third consecutive year on the list to our newly minted Key earners, we're thrilled to see our members recognized by inspectors as the best in global luxury travel."

PEPR CLUB hotels recognized with Michelin Keys:

3 MICHELIN Keys (Extraordinary stays)

-Saint James Paris (Paris, France) - 3rd Consecutive Year - The only country-style château hotel in Paris, offering an opulent, walled-garden estate experience.



2 MICHELIN Keys (Exceptional stays)

-Cannúa (Marinilla, Colombia) - 2nd Consecutive Year - A premier, sustainable forest eco-lodge built from compressed-earth bricks with dramatic valley views.

-The Capra (Saas-Fee, Switzerland) - 3rd Consecutive Year - Intimate five-star Alpine resort is acclaimed for its world-class wellness spa and 13,000-foot mountain peaks.

-La Fiermontina Palazzo Bozzi Corso (Lecce, Italy) - 2nd Consecutive Year - A lavish 18th-century aristocratic palace combining historic Baroque architecture with high-end modern art.

-La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco) - 2nd Consecutive Year - A secluded eco-retreat on the Atlantic coast, uniquely recognized with Michelin's "Local Gateway Award."



1 MICHELIN Key (Very special stays)

-Hotel Balzac (Paris, France) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A sleek, newly redesigned boutique hotel paying homage to its heritage steps from the Champs-Élysées.

-Hotel Norman (Paris, France) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A stylish, modernist hotel influenced by 1950s graphics and vintage aesthetic flair.

-Ladera Resort (Soufrière, St. Lucia) - Newly Awarded (2026) - Famous for its open-air, three-walled luxury suites overlooking the iconic Piton mountains.

-La Fiermontina Luxury Home (Lecce, Italy) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A beautifully restored 17th-century Puglian home integrating modern art with ancient stone architecture.

-METT Singapore (Singapore) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A restored 1920s heritage block beside Fort Canning Park offering park-canopy tranquility minutes from the city core.

-METT Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A hillside boutique retreat next to Collserola Natural Park featuring sweeping sea views and a 37-meter pool.

-Post Lech Arlberg (Lech am Arlberg, Austria) - Newly Awarded (2026) - A historic, ultra-refined Alpine statement property blending lavish traditional wood design with a world-class modern spa.

-Relais Christine (Paris, France) - 3rd Consecutive Year - A historic, discreetly luxurious 17th-century mansion tucked away in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.



PEPR CLUB hotels recognized as Michelin vetted and recommended hotels:

In addition to the Key distinctions, five properties managed under PEPR CLUB hospitality marketing and PR campaigns continue to be championed as part of Michelin's elite recommended selection:

-AlmaLusa Alfama (Lisbon, Portugal) - An intimate boutique stay steps from the Tagus River set in a restored 12th-century tower in Lisbon's oldest neighborhood.

-AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado (Lisbon, Portugal) - A character-rich boutique hotel in an 18th-century building blending Portuguese heritage with modern comfort.

-AlmaLusa Comporta (Comporta, Portugal) - A relaxed, nature-inspired retreat with beachy Alentejo style steps from Comporta village, pristine beaches and rice fields.

-METT Bodrum (Bodrum, Turkey) - An Aegean-facing coastal retreat overlooking Bodrum Castle with beach-club energy and extensive spa facilities.

-METT Marbella - Estepona (Estepona, Spain) - A relaxed Costa del Sol beachfront resort featuring private plunge pools and Mediterranean-Aegean dining.

Read the full list of 2026 Michelin Key honorees at michelin.

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About PEPR CLUB

PEPR CLUB is a specialized luxury travel and lifestyle public relations agency representing world-class hotels, design-forward destinations, and extraordinary hospitality brands across the globe. Driven by strategic storytelling, digital marketing, and deep industry connections, the agency champions properties that redefine modern hospitality. To learn more about our portfolio and results-driven communications services, visit .

Carrie Culpepper

PEPR CLUB

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PEPR CLUB CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE 2026 MICHELIN GUIDE HOTEL SELECTION News Provided By PEPR CLUB September 28, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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