16Th Global Leadership Conclave Celebrates Global Leadership Across Two Days In London

The Class Of 2026

The two-day event united 125 leaders from 15+ countries for dialogue, networking and awards at the House of Lords and Victory Services Club.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For two days, London became a meeting point for leaders whose work spans industries and continents. White Page International's 16th Global Leadership Conclave brought together 125 accomplished delegates from more than 15 countries on 22 and 23 September for conversations, connections and a celebration of achievement at the House of Lords and the Victory Services Club.

The gathering began at the House of Lords, where networking tea, interviews and a recognition ceremony gave delegates time to meet beyond their professional circles. The following day, the Conclave moved to Carisbrooke Hall at the Victory Services Club. Speakers explored leadership and transformation before the programme turned to the people and organisations being honoured.

The Conclave welcomed distinguished guests from public life and diplomacy. They included the Rt Hon Stephen McPartland, former UK Minister of State for Security; Lord Kulveer Ranger; Lord Taylor of Warwick; Richard Barnes, former Deputy Mayor of London; Safiya Saeed, former Lord Mayor of Sheffield; Naima Ali, former Mayor of Southwark; Mina Parmar, Deputy Mayor of Harrow; and John Grogan, former Member of Parliament. Diplomatic guests included H.E. Rachér Croney of Grenada, H.E. Edmund Hinkson of Barbados, H.E. Dr Karen-Mae Hill of Antigua and Barbuda, H.E. Dr Husam Zomlot of Palestine, H.E. Macenje Florence Mazoka of Zambia and H.E. Aly Diallo of Guinea.

Across the Global Power Leaders, Transformational Leaders, Women Power Leaders and Power Brands 2026 Awards, the Conclave recognised contributions to business, healthcare, education, technology, finance, sustainability and community development. Together, the honourees reflected the breadth of leadership represented in London: people building companies and institutions, advancing research, developing talent and creating opportunities for others.

The individual honourees were: Dr. Zahy Ramadan; Shadon Moodley; Noura Al Merhabi; Elias Rahme; Ambassador Dr. Rosaline Adedoyin Amangbo; Dr. Kenneth Lee; Reem Khalid Al Turki; Dr. Miskyah-Marie Toth; Anna Lau; Dr. Karine Lohitnavy-Frick; Dr. Heather Fahnestock; Shari M. Collins; Peter Miles; Fadwa AlBawardi; Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay; Dr. Mike Smith; Datari Ladejo; Dr. Surinderpal Singh Ghotra; Dr. Samiah Ahmed Almehmadi; The Noe San; Paul O'Mahony; Priju Dominic; Calem Harris; Fouzia Sultana Malim; Nadia Balgobin; Jasmine Mengue Bekale; Olivier F. Clerc; Abrar Mohammed Bashowair; Faviola Brugger-Dadis; and Prem Singh.

Also recognised were Adebowale Adesona; Manuel Aragon; Michelle De Almeida; Dr. Rfah Hadi Alyami; Dr. Sivakumar Deivacikamani; Dr. Ajaybir Singh Bakshi; Gemma Peebles; Lusine Aghajanyan; Francesco Puja; Sharon Gray OBE; Dr. Muhammad Bilal Maqsood; Dr. Subhash Chandar; Kaouthar Mehrez; Preeti Roy; Prof. Shaaban Kamel Mohamed; Ilesh Kumar Kotecha; Dr. Tanya Hames; Badreddin Alharithy; Dr. Yasir Mohammed Zaroug Elradi; Dr. Nayana Sivaraj; Ajith Gangadharan; Ramesh Ajmeria; George Guardian; Dr. Biplap K. Malo; Lata Gullapalli; Sunny Nandwani, represented by Bharat Rajagopalan; Devin Gawarvala; Dhruv Girish Luthra; Raj Sandhan; and Siva Kugathas.

The roll of honourees also included Jaclynn Morgan; Suhana Dhingra; Divye Dwivedi; Abdullah Algogandi; Yasmin Rahman; Jordi Caralt Coloma; Moez Benali; Akash Sureka; Motalib Ballouk; Nahla Boudiab; Melinda Fotus; Gavin Faull; Milind Bhalekar; Atif Siddiqui; Najib Sabbagh; Khadija El Kanouny; Suman Mehta; Kevon Aberdeen; Abadir Nasr; Maryam Al Qaseer; Patricio V. Rivera; Dr. Kayode Michael Oladipo; Rita Betinjaneh; Akanksha Gulia; Dr. Petya Belcheva; Rajani Gupta; Junaid Mahesar; Reena Malik; and Dr. Sayed Peerzade.

“The most valuable outcome of a gathering like this is what its participants create together after they leave the room,” said Sarmad Zargar, CEO of White Page International.“Over these two days, we celebrated exceptional leadership and gave people from different countries and industries the opportunity to build meaningful connections.”

As the Conclave closed, its 100 individual honourees stood alongside the conversations and new relationships that had shaped the two days-recognition of what they have achieved, and an invitation to consider what they might create together next.

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16th Global Leadership Conclave Celebrates Global Leadership Across Two Days in London News Provided By White Page International September 28, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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