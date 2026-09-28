Manipur Has Proud History Of Women's Empowerment And Activism: Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 28 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Monday that the state has a proud and unparalleled history of women's empowerment and activism, from the historic 'Nupi Lal' (Women's War) to the continuous vigil of 'Meira Paibis' (women torchbearers) and the unique economic empowerment represented by Ima Keithel.

The Governor added that Manipuri women have always been at the forefront of the society and form a vital backbone of the state's workforce, including the government sector.

Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department organised a One-Day Inter-Departmental Workshop on "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013" at City Convention Centre at Palace Compound in Imphal.

Governor Bhalla said that every person should be able to work and develop professionally without fear of humiliation or harassment at work places.

He also added that the Union government is taking steps against violence and crime against women, with initiatives like 181 Women Helpline, One Stop Centres which have been established in each and every district across the country in support to the women against violence of any sort.

He said that the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) is also actively working to provide free legal aid and raise para legal awareness among women.

The Governor asserted that the POSH Act, 2013, must be implemented in convergence with these existing institutional mechanisms, adding that the Act should be understood not merely as a mechanism of dealing with complaints, but as a framework for prevention and responsible work place conduct.

He called upon the people to understand the professional boundaries, treat one another with respect and address inappropriate behaviour before it becomes a norm.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said, "A safe workplace is not created by law alone. It is created by the everyday conduct of the people who work there."

He added that creating a respectful workplace requires responsibility from every employee and asserted that every department must ensure that employees understand acceptable workplace conduct, know where to seek assistance and have confidence in the available redressal mechanisms.

Losii Dikho said that the responsibility for preventing harassment cannot be placed upon women alone, adding that men must be active partners in creating professional workplaces.

He added that head of the departments and senior officers must lead through their own conduct and establish clear standards, respond promptly to concerns and ensure that inappropriate behaviour is neither normalised nor dismissed as a joke.

He said that Manipur is passing through a period in which the institutions need greater unity, sensitivity and trust.

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that awareness and sensitisation should become continuing institutional practices rather than one-time activities, and added that awareness must reach beyond conference halls and government offices.

He noted many women in the state earn their livelihood in the unorganised sector as vendors, domestic helpers, agricultural labourers, daily wage earners, construction workers and workers in small establishments.

Losii Dikho emphasised the need to ensure that awareness, protection and assistance reaches them.

He also said that the important role of the local committees at district level in extending protection of the law to those who may not have access to an Internal Committee.

The Deputy Chief Minister also added that a safe workplace is not a concession given to women, but a basic condition of dignified employment and good governance.

He asserted that a respectful workplace is not only a women's issue but an institutional responsibility and a measure of our professionalism.

Losii Dikho urged all to commit themselves to workplaces where merit is recognised, boundaries are respected, complaints are heard fairly and no person is humiliated through harassment, slander or malicious rumours.

A short film on POSH Act, 2013, titled "Sinthasang" was also screened as part of the programme.