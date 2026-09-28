Maha CM Clears Rs 1,800 Crore Plan For Chakanhinjawadi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday granted in-principle approval for an integrated infrastructure development plan to ease traffic congestion, improve road networks, and strengthen stormwater drainage systems in the Chakan and Hinjawadi industrial areas.

Under the initiative, projects worth Rs 1,400 crore have been sanctioned for Chakan, alongside a dedicated Rs 426.54 crore framework for Hinjawadi. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said execution is scheduled to begin in December to ensure timely completion, with the primary goal of improving traffic flow and drainage capacity before the next monsoon season.

CM Fadnavis directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Zilla Parishad and allied agencies to pool resources and work in synergy. The administration will consolidate funding and logistics to overhaul roads, public utilities and drainage infrastructure.

Encroachments along 78 km of natural streams have restricted water flow. The plan includes clearing streams, constructing roadside drains, increasing culvert discharge capacity and setting up water retention facilities. With 70–80 per cent of encroachments already removed, the remaining will be cleared in phases. The target is to restore all natural drainage routes by June 2027, alongside building 38 km of roadside stormwater drains.

After analysing Chakan's 498 km road network, the team selected 75 km of high-priority roads for immediate upgrading. These stretches will feature pedestrian walkways, improved drainage and safety infrastructure. Work will use existing right-of-way space by removing encroachments, avoiding fresh land acquisition. The project will also provide for underground utility ducts.

To reduce accident risks, upgraded roads will include footpaths, safe crossing zones and traffic management systems. Pedestrian facilities will also be incorporated into the upcoming National Highway flyover. To curb congestion, 500 additional buses will be introduced along key commuter routes. Six major intersections will undergo scientific redesign and be equipped with AI-driven traffic signals, CCTV cameras, radars, ANPR systems, and a centralised command centre.

MIDC has designated five parking facilities to tackle unauthorised roadside parking by heavy goods vehicles. Private sector participation and local industrial support will fund beautification of medians, public toilets, and bus shelters.

The Chakan industrial water supply network is targeted for completion by 2027, with management shifting to the Maharashtra Jeevan Authority (MJP). A new 100 MVA power substation will break ground in December. A centralised waste processing facility will handle garbage from 14 villages and two municipal councils under PMRDA oversight.

An AI-powered Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Command & Control Centre will oversee traffic regulation across Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjawadi. To support local traffic police, 100 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will be deployed in Chakan starting October 1.

For Hinjawadi, Rs 426 crore has been approved to mitigate severe traffic congestion. Six acres of land have been allocated to address power supply issues, and 100 MSF personnel will be deployed for traffic control. Waste management services will be streamlined through the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) or Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).