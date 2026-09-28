Asian Games 2026: President Murmu Hails Javelin, Kurash Medalists

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals on Day 9 in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. President Murmu congratulated Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav for winning silver and bronze, respectively, in men's javelin at the Asian Games 2026, highlighting the double podium finish and Yashvir's personal best.

Bronze Medal in Kurash

"Warmest congratulations to Yashvir Singh on winning the Silver Medal and Rohit Yadav on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Asian Games 2026. A double podium finish is a proud moment for Indian athletics. Yashvir's personal best makes the achievement even more special. May you both continue to create new records with every throw," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

Silver in Men's Long Jump

President Murmu hailed Pincky Balhara for winning the bronze medal in Women's 78kg Kurash at the Asian Games 2026, praising her perseverance and return to the Asian Games podium. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Pincky Balhara on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's 78 kg Kurash event at the Asian Games 2026. Returning to the Asian Games podium with another medal is a notable achievement. Your perseverance and continued commitment to Kurash are commendable. My best wishes for many more successes in the years ahead," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

President Murmu also congratulated Murali Sreeshankar for winning the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump at the Asian Games 2026, praising his skill, perseverance and determination. "Heartiest congratulations to Murali Sreeshankar on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Long Jump at the Asian Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your skill, perseverance and unwavering determination. May you continue to reach greater heights in your sporting journey," President Murmu wrote in another X post. (ANI)

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