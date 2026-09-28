This Quantum Computing Stock Has Gained For Six Straight Sessions, With A Buy Call From Bofa



Bank of America initiated coverage of IonQ with a 'buy' rating and a $60 target price, a 32% upside from last week's closing price.

Recent buyouts of SkyWater Technology and Seed Innovations give IonQ direct control over chip manufacturing and the advanced AI capabilities needed to scale quantum infrastructure. BofA forecasts 69% compound annual revenue growth through 2030, though deployment delays or slow mainstream adoption pose risks.

Bank of America (BofA), initiated coverage on quantum computing pioneer IonQ Inc. (INOQ) on Monday, issuing a 'buy' recommendation alongside a $60 price target.

This favorable outlook underscores how the quantum firm is utilizing strategic M & A to speed up platform rollouts and reinforce its footprint in emerging tech sectors, BofA said.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Quantum Compute

In a client note, Bank of America research analyst Vivek Arya emphasized that IonQ is leveraging targeted corporate transactions to accelerate its hardware roadmap. Rather than focusing solely on raw processing power, the firm is broadening its operational footprint into quantum networking, defense and space applications, enhanced security, sensing technology, and specialized foundry services.

"IonQ is positioning itself across a comprehensive range of quantum ecosystem technologies," Arya noted, adding that diversifying into adjacent markets will broaden the firm's revenue stream while driving technical progress.

Key M & A Moves Drive Infrastructure Roadmap

IonQ acquired semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology in July, giving IonQ direct oversight over proprietary chip fabrication, essential for producing its next-generation Superion computing hardware.

Then, in January, IonQ bought artificial intelligence and software developer Seed Innovations, which provides software architecture required to manage complex quantum calculation tasks.

By integrating hardware manufacturing with advanced software management, IonQ aims to deliver its Superion 256 platform by the second quarter of 2027. The upcoming platform will feature electronic qubit control, a critical architectural evolution intended to significantly expand logical qubit counts.

Market Performance And Long-Term Projections

Bank of America projects significant long-term expansion, estimating a compound annual sales growth rate of 69% from fiscal 2026 through 2030.

BofA analysts note that broader commercial adoption of quantum computing remains in its early stages because error rates in current qubit designs limit practical use, with mainstream commercial viability expected closer to 2030. Consequently, failure to meet key product development milestones or delays in customer adoption remain primary risks to achieving projected valuation metrics.

IONQ Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes.

IONQ stock has gained 3.3% year-to-date.

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