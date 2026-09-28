Cantor Backs Rocket Lab's Launch Momentum After 97Th Electron Mission Highlights These 'Competitive Advantages'



Cantor highlighted Rocket Lab's mix of commercial and government customers and dedicated launch sites as 'material competitive advantages'

Rocket Lab completed its 97th Electron mission last Saturday. Cantor identified two major upcoming catalysts, the first launch of the Neutron rocket and the closing of the Iridium Communications acquisition.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) drew a bullish Wall Street call on Monday, with Cantor Fitzgerald pointing to the space company's growing launch track record and competitive strengths following its 97th Electron mission.

RKLB shares traded 1% lower at the time of writing, amid broader selling pressure in space stocks.

RKLB's Mix Of Commercial And Government Customers A 'Competitive Advantage'

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an 'Overweight' rating and $122 price target, citing Rocket Lab's strong launch record as a key differentiator, according to Investing. This represents a 68% upside potential from current levels.

The firm also highlighted the company's mix of commercial and government customers, international presence and dedicated launch sites as“material competitive advantages.”

Cantor identified two major upcoming catalysts: the first launch of Rocket Lab's larger Neutron rocket and the closing of its planned acquisition of Iridium Communications (IRDM).

Electron Launch Tally Hits 97

Rocket Lab completed its 97th Electron mission on Saturday, marking its 18th launch of 2026 - just three fewer than the 21 launches it completed in all of 2025.

Attention will now shift toward Neutron, Rocket Lab's larger reusable rocket designed to carry up to 13,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit. It is still in testing, and the first launch date hasn't been confirmed yet. Cantor has previously positioned Neutron as a potential direct competitor to SpaceX's Falcon 9.

The opportunity comes as SpaceX shifts its focus from Falcon 9 to Starship. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that SpaceX has stopped selling new Falcon 9 rideshare missions and may not offer new launches beyond 2028.

SpaceX's transition took a major step Monday when Starship reached Earth's orbit for the first time and deployed its first batch of next-generation Starlink satellites.

Iridium Deal Moves Forward

Rocket Lab is also working to close its roughly $8 billion acquisition of Iridium, which would add a global satellite communications network and recurring services revenue to its launch and spacecraft businesses.

The deal cleared a key hurdle last week when Iridium shareholders approved the transaction, with about 99.6% of votes cast supporting the acquisition. The companies continue to target a mid-2027 closing, subject to remaining regulatory approvals.

Retail Sees $100 Due To Neutron

Retail sentiment surrounding RKLB on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user expects the stock to fly past $100 after Neutron is commercially operational.

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Another user noted that the stock is“priced for perfection” at current levels.

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RKLB shares are down 4.4% in 2026, outperforming peers Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS).

Also read: SpaceX's Starship Reaches Orbit For First Time – Retail Calls It 'History In The Making'

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