Corex Introduces Converge, Expanding AI Infrastructure Strategy Across Compute, Models And Apps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CoreX has unveiled CoreX Converge, an upcoming unified AI gateway designed to give users access to multiple artificial intelligence models through a single platform, with applications spanning AI chat, image generation, and video generation.

The product represents the next step in CoreX's broader AI infrastructure strategy. CoreX currently operates at the compute layer of the AI industry, while Converge extends the company into AI model access and distribution. Within CoreX's seven-layer AI industry framework, its existing compute business sits at L3, while the AI Gateway layer sits at L5. The company identifies L6 Intelligent Routing as its next development stage and L7 AI Agents as a longer-term direction.

CoreX Converge is intended to connect these layers by creating a more direct link between AI users, multiple models, and the compute infrastructure required to process their workloads.

Introducing CoreX Converge

CoreX Converge is being developed as a unified access point for different AI models and generative AI services.

As artificial intelligence continues to expand, the market is becoming increasingly fragmented. Different models are optimized for different tasks: one may be used for conversation, another for image creation, and another for video generation.

CoreX Converge is designed to bring these capabilities into one environment.

Planned functionality includes:



AI Chat - access to different large language models for chat-based applications

Image Generation - access to generative models for creating images and visual content

Video Generation - access to AI models designed for generative video

Multi-Model Access - the ability to use different models according to different tasks Compute Access - the ability to directly call and coordinate CoreX compute resources through the platform

CoreX describes the role of its AI Gateway around three functions: Aggregation, Access, and Distribution.

Rather than positioning itself as a foundation-model developer, CoreX aims to provide the infrastructure through which users can access and use multiple models.

From Compute Supply to AI Distribution

CoreX's existing business is built around the physical compute layer of artificial intelligence.

At L3, GPU infrastructure is transformed into usable compute capacity that supports enterprise AI workloads.

CoreX describes the commercial flow of this business as:

GPU Assets → Compute Capacity → Enterprise Workloads → Revenue

The company emphasizes that this model goes beyond simply renting hardware. Its objective is to deliver reliable AI Compute Services through deployed infrastructure and recurring enterprise demand.

CoreX Converge adds a second entry point to that model.

While the existing compute business operates primarily on the supply side, Converge creates a new AI access and distribution layer on the demand side.

Every AI request ultimately requires compute. Chat requires inference capacity. Image generation requires processing resources. Video generation can require even larger workloads.

By connecting these activities with CoreX's infrastructure, Converge is designed to bring AI usage and underlying compute resources closer together.

Why a Unified AI Gateway Matters

The AI market is expanding quickly, but access remains fragmented.

Different model providers operate separate platforms, APIs, and service environments. For users, developers, and businesses, this can mean moving between multiple tools depending on the task.

CoreX Converge is intended to simplify that process by creating one gateway through which different AI services can be accessed.

The significance of the model extends beyond convenience.

CoreX views the AI Gateway as a strategic distribution layer between users and the infrastructure supporting AI applications.

Its broader strategy is built around Supply × Demand.

On the supply side, CoreX provides and coordinates compute capacity.

On the demand side, Converge creates a new channel through which users and applications access AI services and generate workloads.

CoreX's latest strategic framework describes the company's differentiation as progressively connecting these two sides rather than operating solely as a compute provider.

From Converge to Intelligent Routing

CoreX Converge is also intended to provide the foundation for the company's next technology layer.

Following L5 AI Gateway, CoreX identifies L6 Intelligent Routing as the next stage of development.

At the gateway layer, users gain access to multiple models.

At the routing layer, the system is expected to become increasingly capable of determining which model and compute resource should process a particular task.

CoreX's current framework identifies four potential routing factors:



Quality

Cost

Speed GPU availability

A task requiring stronger reasoning may be directed toward a model optimized for quality. A time-sensitive task may prioritize speed, while another workload may be handled according to cost or available compute capacity.

The longer-term objective is to reduce the amount of technical decision-making required from users.

CoreX summarizes this development path as:

Compute → Gateway → Routing

Intelligent Routing remains a next-stage capability rather than a feature CoreX presents as fully deployed today.

Extending Toward AI Agents and Physical AI

Beyond intelligent routing, CoreX's longer-term roadmap extends into L7 AI Agents.

At this layer, the user experience begins to shift from selecting individual models toward requesting tasks and outcomes.

Instead of focusing on which AI model or GPU should be used, users would increasingly interact with systems capable of coordinating multiple resources on their behalf.

CoreX sees this as the longer-term progression from infrastructure toward intelligence.

AIOT's robot Stone is also expected to form part of this future direction.

Stone currently represents an early-stage form of the physical AI concept. Over time, it may evolve toward a more capable embodied AI Agent as model intelligence, compute infrastructure, and robotic hardware continue to develop.

CoreX's roadmap therefore places Stone and more advanced AI Agent capabilities within the longer-term L7 layer rather than presenting them as fully developed capabilities today.

Building the Next Layer of CoreX

The introduction of CoreX Converge marks an important expansion of CoreX's AI infrastructure strategy.

The company's existing compute business remains the foundation.

Converge introduces a model-access and distribution layer above that infrastructure.

Intelligent Routing represents the next planned layer, while AI Agents and physical AI form part of the longer-term roadmap.

CoreX is also exploring the relationship between centralized data-center compute and distributed edge resources through AIOT. The company's current framework positions CoreX as the data-center compute layer and AIOT as a distributed edge-resource layer, with the longer-term possibility of developing toward Cloud + Edge Hybrid AI Infrastructure.

The broader strategy can be summarized through three concepts:

Compute → Distribution → Intelligence

CoreX describes its direction as an evolution from a GPU compute service provider toward an AI infrastructure network connecting compute, models, and intelligent applications.

For CoreX, Converge represents the next step in that transition.

By bringing multi-model AI access closer to the compute infrastructure beneath it, CoreX Converge is designed to connect the supply of AI computing power with the growing demand for intelligent applications.

About CoreX

CoreX is an AI infrastructure company focused on connecting compute capacity, AI model access, and intelligent distribution.

The company's current strategy combines its L3 compute infrastructure business with CoreX Converge, an upcoming L5 AI Gateway designed to provide unified access to multiple AI models across chat, image generation, video generation, and related AI services.

CoreX's longer-term roadmap extends toward Intelligent Routing, AI Agents, and future hybrid cloud-and-edge AI infrastructure.

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Risk Disclaimer

This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax or financial advice.

CoreX Converge, Intelligent Routing, AI Agent capabilities, AIOT integration, physical AI, and other products or technologies described as upcoming or future developments remain subject to continued development and should not be interpreted as currently completed functionality or guaranteed future features.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure and related technologies may involve technical risks, service interruptions, cybersecurity risks, infrastructure constraints, third-party dependencies, and regulatory changes.

Users and partners should independently assess relevant technical, commercial and regulatory considerations before relying on AI infrastructure or related services.

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CONTACT: Henry Collins...