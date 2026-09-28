Disco Balls, Frozen Yogurt And Good Vibes: Yo-Chi Opens Its First U.S. Location In Dallas On Oct. 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australia's cult-favorite self-serve frozen yogurt brand celebrates its American debut with a grand opening party at Lovers Lane

Dallas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, get ready to share the Chi. Yo-Ch, Australia's leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, opens its first U.S. location near Inwood Village on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a grand opening celebration starting at 11 a.m. CT. The Melbourne-born favorite is known for late-night lines around the block and more than 75 locations across Australia. Now it brings its premium frozen yogurt, neon-lit, disco-ball energy and signature Australian hospitality to North Texas.

"Launching Yo-Chi in the U.S. is one of the biggest pinch-me moments in our company's history," says Oliver Allis, co-owner and chief brand officer of Yo-Chi. "We're creating vibrant, inclusive community hubs where people can gather, enjoy an exceptional product, and spend time with friends in a welcoming, alcohol-free environment. We want Yo-Chi to feel like a natural part of the Dallas community."

Grand Opening Details



When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. CT

Where: 5710 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75209 What: Frozen yogurt, music, and fun featuring a live DJ, special chocolate cowboy hat toppings, and giveaways, with the first 50 guests in line receiving their Yo-Chi bowl for free.

What's in the Bowl



Fresh, not powdered: Frozen yogurt made with fresh milk from California cows and live probiotics, featuring core and seasonal limited-time flavors

Organic açaí: Sustainably sourced organic Amazonian berries; vegan-friendly, guarana-free, and rich in antioxidants, with no artificial colors

40+ toppings: Everything from nuts and chocolate chips to mini mochi, pistachio spread and scoopable cookie dough The hot bar: Warm brownies, gooey chocolate chunk cookie cake and premium sauces, plus fresh-cut fruit

What Makes Yo-Chi Different



Built to hang out in: Open layouts, communal topping stations, neon signage, a disco ball and an upbeat soundtrack

No tipping: A no-tipping model, one way the brand "shares the Chi," its term for putting more positive energy into the world

Sustainability built in: Reusable bowls and free water refill stations Open late: A daytime-to-late-night gathering spot for Gen Z, students, families, coworkers and everyone in between

More Chi on the Way

Lovers Lane is the first of two Dallas locations planned this year, with a second coming to NorthPark Center. The openings kick off Yo-Chi's broader U.S. expansion, following recent launches in Singapore and the United Kingdom and the announcement of upcoming locations in Thailand and Malaysia. The brand is also seeking experienced joint venture partners for future U.S. markets; inquiries can go to ....

Store hours for Yo-Chi at Inwood Village in Dallas are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. For more information, visit and follow the brand on Instagram at @iloveyochi.us and TikTok at @iloveyochi_us.

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About Yo-Chi

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2012, Yo-Chi is Australia's leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, serving premium frozen yogurt and organic açaí in vibrant spaces designed to bring people together. Built on a commitment to quality ingredients, genuine hospitality, and positive experiences, the company has grown to more than 75 locations across Australia as one of the country's fastest-growing hospitality brands. As a Positive Action Company, Yo-Chi is committed to responsible sourcing, supporting local communities, and creating experiences that encourage guests to find good, do good, and share the Chi.

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Yo-Chi: Australia's leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand Yo-Chi opens its first U.S. location in Dallas

CONTACT: Renee Cossman...