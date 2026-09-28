India Energy Week 2027 To Focus On Energy Security Amid Global Oil-Market Volatility

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid a tightening global oil market due to the war in West Asia, the upcoming India Energy Week 2027 will seek to advance practical solutions to challenges facing the global oil and gas sector, the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas said on Monday.

The fifth edition of the annual energy conclave is scheduled to be held in Kolkata from 28-31 January 2027. In a statement, the ministry said IEW 2027 will focus on the technologies, innovations and partnerships needed to ensure energy security, affordability and sustainability globally, particularly for countries in the Global South.

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“With energy security, affordability, technology, investment and sustainability increasingly interconnected, IEW 2027 promises to catalyse global efforts to find practical solutions to the challenges shaping the sector,” it said.

The statement comes as the global oil market faces heightened volatility and concerns over tightening supplies as the war in West Asia continues and the US plans to impose additional tariffs on major importers of Russian oil, including India.

India's energy resilience

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the upcoming conclave, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that despite significant pressures on international energy flows, the disruptions had not led to shortages for Indian households.

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“Despite significant pressures on international energy flows, these disruptions did not translate into shortages reaching Indian households. This resilience has been built over years through diversified supplies, stronger infrastructure, expanded refining and pipeline networks, storage and policy reforms,” he said.

Puri said India has around 80 days of reserves, including oil held in strategic reserves, pipelines, refineries and in transit.

He said the theme of IEW 2027 would be“Unlocking Innovation, Securing Energy and Shaping Tomorrow”, adding that it captures three priorities that will increasingly define the global energy sector.

“Securing energy today means more than securing supplies. It means reliability, affordability, diversified supply sources, stronger domestic production and resilience across the energy system,” he added.

This is the first time the event will be held in Kolkata. Previous editions have been held in Bengaluru, Delhi and Goa.

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According to the ministry, the fifth edition is expected to bring together more than 75,000 energy professionals and over 700 international exhibitors, alongside decision-makers in the energy sector.

(Rituraj Baruah is in Kolkata on the invitation of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.)