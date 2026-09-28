MOMS MONEY EXAMINES A SHIFT IN HOW FAMILIES DEFINE WEALTH, WITH BOUNDLESS LIFE CO-FOUNDER ELODIE FERCHAUD

Elli Ezra, host of Moms Money, interviews Elodie Ferchaud, co-founder of Boundless Life, in a conversation about how families are redefining wealth through freedom, education and geographic flexibility.

New episode explores a move away from accumulation toward freedom, education and geographic flexibility as the measures of family wealth.

- Elli EzraLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moms Money, the weekly podcast teaching mothers to run their money like a business, has released "The New Family Wealth: Freedom, Travel, and Boundless Life," a conversation between host Elli Ezra and Elodie Ferchaud, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Boundless Life.The episode examines a question gaining traction among families who have followed conventional financial advice and found it insufficient: if the house is not the center of a household's wealth strategy, what is?"We were sold the American Dream as a house, a title, and a pile of things we were supposed to want," said Ezra. "That version was a lie. What actually makes a family wealthy is the thing we were told was frivolous - community, experiences over possessions, and the nerve to push the limits of our own minds. Wealth is not what we were told it was. And once you understand that you have options, that life is far more accessible than anyone let on."Ferchaud's family offers one version of what those options look like. A mother of four who spent years leading global brands at Procter & Gamble and L'Oréal, she and her husband owned two homes and sold both. They have no fixed home base. Their family's capital goes instead toward what Ferchaud describes as freedom, education and relationships that compound."Wealth used to mean accumulation," Ferchaud says in the episode. "The house, the stability, the visible markers that told you that you were doing life correctly." Her definition, she explains, has since expanded to mean freedom of choice, time together as a family, and "the resources to really design the life" that feels aligned rather than impressive.The conversation reframes an ordinarily domestic subject in the language of business - consistent with the show's central argument that mothers are not their households' employees but their CFOs. Ferchaud argues that mothers are making capital allocation decisions daily, of money, time, attention and energy, without naming them as such, and therefore without applying the rigor the decisions warrant.Notably, the episode resists the genre it might be mistaken for. Ferchaud is explicit that designing an unconventional family life does not mean financial carelessness. She describes protected savings, deliberately chosen fixed costs and income streams strong enough to allow a change of direction as the preconditions for the flexibility her family enjoys. Her family paused travel for a full year when their eldest needed stability and their fourth child was born."Freedom really only works if it is paired with responsibility," she says.The episode closes with a four-question framework for families considering a change: what are we trying to get more of, what are we willing to trade, what do we want to protect along the way, and what is the smallest safe experiment we can try. Ferchaud emphasizes the last, arguing that families can test an unconventional arrangement - a month, a summer program, a single school cohort - without dismantling their existing life.Ezra brings a participant's perspective rather than an observer's. Her own family has traveled with Boundless Life twice and has additional months booked."The New Family Wealth: Freedom, Travel, and Boundless Life" is available now at

Elli Ezra

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How Families Are Redefining Wealth | Elli Ezra with Boundless Life Co-Founder Elodie Ferchaud

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MOMS MONEY EXAMINES A SHIFT IN HOW FAMILIES DEFINE WEALTH, WITH BOUNDLESS LIFE CO-FOUNDER ELODIE FERCHAUD News Provided By Moms Money September 28, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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