“$1 Million Finder's Fee Offered To Bring The Ghost Of Futureman To The Screen”

The Ghost of Futureman announces a $1 million finder's fee for a qualifying connection that leads to financing and production of the feature film.

The right connection could unlock a $1 million above-the-line finder's fee when the film is funded.

- Joseph Privitera,LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ghost of Futureman, an inspirational feature film created by Joseph Privitera, has announced a $1 million finder's fee for a qualifying introduction or connection that results in an agreement for the financing and production of the motion picture through a major motion-picture company or other qualified production entity.The Ghost of Futureman combines cinematic adventure, original characters and music with a spiritual story about humanity's future and its search for meaning beyond the limits of human understanding.At its heart is a powerful question: Humanity's future depends not only on technology, wealth or power, but also on faith, compassion, love and a greater spiritual understanding.The story presents a distinctly Christian message centered on God, Jesus Christ, eternal life and everlasting love, delivered through an expansive cinematic experience intended for audiences worldwide.The $1 million finder's fee will be paid above the line upon funding, subject to the terms of a definitive written contractual agreement.Producers, production companies, financiers, entertainment attorneys, agents, managers and other qualified industry professionals capable of advancing the film toward production are invited to review the materials.“This was created to be more than entertainment,” said Joseph Privitera, creator of The Ghost of Futureman.“Its purpose is to combine a compelling cinematic story with a message about faith, love, hope, and the spiritual questions humanity has wrestled with throughout history.”The Ghost of Futureman is fully developed, with a feature-length screenplay, detailed synopsis, characters, original music, production budget, proposed shooting schedule, and visual presentation materials ready for production.The screenplay is also available in book form, offering an additional presentation of the story and creative material.Qualified industry professionals interested in reviewing The Ghost of Futureman can learn more at:

Tricia Greenwood

Indie Arts Network

+1 408-691-3339

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The Ghost of Futureman Million Dollar Finders Fee

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“$1 Million Finder's Fee Offered to Bring The Ghost of Futureman to the Screen” News Provided By Indie Arts Network September 28, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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