ARX Infrastructure Officially Launches To Accelerate Wastewater Collection Planning

Tristian Bounds, Founder and CEO

Company to preview ARX Wastewater, its first solution, in limited beta at WEFTEC 2026

- Tristian Bounds, Founder and CEO, ARX InfrastructureNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ARX InfrastructureTM, LLC, announced today its official company launch at WEFTEC 2026, introducing a new approach to early-stage wastewater collection planning. The company will preview its first solution, ARX WastewaterTM to be applied to real-world projects through a limited beta program ahead of broader commercial availability in early 2027. ARX Wastewater includes an automated tool designed to help engineering firms, private utilities, communities, and land developers evaluate multiple wastewater collection alternatives faster and with greater cost visibility than traditional manualapproaches.Wastewater collection projects often stall before detailed design begins. Teams must assemble parcel, topographic, and regulatory information; develop preliminary layouts; screen hydraulic performance; estimate capital and operating costs; and compare collection approaches. Much of that work is still completed through disconnected, manual processes that can limit the number of alternatives considered and extend early planning timelines.ARX Wastewater brings these planning activities into one integrated environment. The solution combines engineering design principles, GIS data, and local cost information to support faster scenario development, clearer comparison of alternatives, and stronger coordination among decision-makers and engineers. Planned capabilities include conceptual collection layouts, hydraulic screening, capital and operating cost estimates, lifecycle comparisons, visual outputs, and feasibility-level reporting.“The earliest decisions in a wastewater project often have the greatest influence on cost, performance, and whether the project moves forward at all,” said Tristian Bounds, founder and CEO of ARX Infrastructure.“WEFTEC is the right place to introduce the company and invite the industry into the next stage of product development.”At WEFTEC, ARX will demonstrate how teams can move from a defined study area to feasibility-level insight in days rather than months. Visitors can preview the ARX Wastewater workflow and discuss potential beta projects with the company's engineering and product leaders.During the limited beta program, ARX Infrastructure is working directly with early users to validate workflows, refine product capabilities, and incorporate feedback from real-world collection planning projects. The program is designed to ensure that the initial commercial release reflects the practical needs of civil engineers and the communities and developers they serve.WEFTEC 2026 Details. ARX Infrastructure: Booth 2505, Hall D. WEFTEC exhibition: Sept. 28–30, 2026, New Orleans. ARX happy hour and live presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m., Booth 2505About ARX InfrastructureARX Infrastructure develops technology-enabled solutions for early-stage infrastructure planning. Founded by a team with more than 70 years of combined experience in wastewater engineering, software, and commercialization, the company helps engineering firms, private utilities, communities, and land developers evaluate options, understand costs, and make better-informed infrastructure decisions. ARX Wastewater, the company's first solution, is in a limited beta program, with commercial launch planned for early 2027. Learn more at arxinfra.

Rosie Hausler

ARX Infrastructure

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ARX Infrastructure Officially Launches to Accelerate Wastewater Collection Planning News Provided By ARX Infrastructure September 28, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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