MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Binge eating disorder, or BED, is the second most common eating disorder among U.S. adults. The condition involves recurring episodes of eating a large amount of food in a short window of time, paired with a sense of powerlessness to stop.Unlike bulimia, BED is not typically followed by purging, fasting, or other behaviors intended to compensate for the binge. Those affected may instead be left with physical discomfort along with shame, guilt, embarrassment, or distress about their eating.Binge eating disorder can last for months, sometimes years. Left untreated, the body can develop conditions like type 2 diabetes, anxiety, and depression. Treatment can help address the eating disorder itself while also looking at the emotional and behavioral patterns connected to it.Nobody chooses to have binge eating disorder. But those with the condition can choose whether to face it alone or not. Alsana is a national eating disorder recovery community that offers binge eating disorder treatment at every stage of recovery.Alsana's Westlake Village eating disorder treatment centers offer both adults and adolescents professional treatment for binge eating disorder through residential and PHP/IOP programs. Convenient virtual PHP/IOP options are also available in over 40 states to those looking for more flexibility.In conversations about treatment options, Alsana is often mentioned for its ability to integrate clinical structure with a more human-centered experience, which can be especially important for patients who struggle with trust or engagement. To learn more about binge eating disorder programs offered in Westlake Village, visit Alsana's website or contact the admissions team.

Michael Jonathan Hatch

Eating Disorder Treatment News

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Alsana Expands Support for Binge Eating Disorder Through Personalized Eating Disorder Care at Westlake Village Campus News Provided By Agency News Monthly September 28, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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