HIP Video Promo Presents: ALONZO DECLARES“I AM WORTHY OF LOVE” IN CINEMATIC NEW VIDEO“WORTHY”

The powerhouse vocalist begins a bold new artistic era with a self-funded visual exploring love, standards, and knowing what you deserve.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles singer, songwriter, and performer ALONZO presents the official music video for“WORTHY,” a vocal-driven anthem about knowing what people deserve and refusing to abandon themselves in order to be loved.

Blending rock, pop, soul, and cinematic storytelling,“WORTHY” introduces the first visual chapter of a larger artistic era for ALONZO. The official music video is set to“WORTHY (Live),” with the live arrangement produced by Nathaniel W. James.

THE STORY BEHIND“WORTHY”

“I wrote 'WORTHY' at a time when my heart was just beginning to open again after being closed for a long period. The chorus came to me very simply and clearly: 'I am worthy of love.' It felt less like something I was trying to write, and more like something I needed to remind myself of.”

Written by ALONZO and produced by Quincy Holland,“WORTHY” turns self-worth into an anthem. Throughout the song, ALONZO calls for action, consistency, trust, and respect while confronting the difference between someone saying they love you and behaving in a way that demonstrates it. At its center is the simple declaration,“I am worthy of love.” What began as a personal affirmation became something larger, a universal reminder that love should never require a person to abandon themselves.

THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

Directed by José“Hollywood” Ramos and filmed against the open landscapes of Lancaster, California, the“WORTHY” video transforms the song into a ceremonial reclamation of self-worth. Rather than following a traditional narrative, the film unfolds as a ritual, grounded in nature, elevated through fashion, and expressed through presence. It blends Afrocentric futurism, high-fashion editorial imagery, and natural landscapes to create a visual world that feels regal, timeless, and intentional.

The film is a love letter to women of color, with Black women positioned at its emotional and visual center. Through stillness, formation, movement, and direct presence, they appear not as background figures, but as the heart of the visual. The journey begins with ceremonial restraint and gradually expands into an explosive dance sequence. By the conclusion,“I am worthy of love” is no longer presented as a question or temporary feeling. It has become a permanent knowing.

Created independently and self-funded by ALONZO, the video reflects the scale of his vision and his commitment to producing meaningful work without compromising its artistry.

ABOUT ALONZO

ALONZO is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, dancer, and performer known for his powerhouse vocals, commanding stage presence, and ability to move effortlessly between rock, pop, and soul. His career includes becoming a finalist on“America's Got Talent,” headlining four sold-out tours throughout Asia, performing at Red Rocks, sharing the stage with Christina Aguilera, and serving as the lead vocalist for“4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” with approval from the Prince Estate. His original music has charted on iTunes, including“ENOUGH,” which reached the iTunes Rock Top 20. His performances and cover videos have generated more than 10 million views across platforms. In 2022, he was inducted into the Rockford Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

Outside of music, ALONZO is a certified meditation teacher and sound healer. That background informs work that explores healing, identity, self-discovery, and personal transformation while remaining commercially accessible.“WORTHY” is the foundation of a larger artistic vision encompassing music, cinematic visuals, meditation, and live performance.

THE WORTHY ERA

September 30, 2026:“WORTHY: A Guided Meditation”

October 7, 2026: The“WORTHY” album

November 4, 2026:“The WORTHY Experience” live at The Troubadour in Los Angeles

SELECTED CREDITS

Artist and Writer: ALONZO

Song Producer: Quincy Holland

Live Arrangement Producer: Nathaniel W. James

Director: José“Hollywood” Ramos

Director of Photography: Aaron Meinhardt

Choreographer: Kiira Harper

Executive Producer: Brynn Samms

Assistant Director: Nova Kurganova

Wardrobe Stylist: Lee Velvet

Post-Production: Digital Sword

ALONZO: @StoryOfAlonzo

Press and Programming Inquiries: Andy Gesner, HIP Video Promo

More ALONZO at HIP Video Promo

More ALONZO at LinkTree

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: ALONZO DECLARES“I AM WORTHY OF LOVE” IN CINEMATIC NEW VIDEO“WORTHY” News Provided By HIP Video Promo September 28, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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