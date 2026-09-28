HIP Video Promo Presents: Major Spark Premieres New Lyric Video I Love This Country On Vents Magazine

Major Spark Reclaims Patriotism on New Single "I Love This Country"

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boston-based Major Spark, led by songwriter and vocalist Mark Goodman of Magnet and producer and multi-instrumentalist Brian Charles of Rare Signals, has released“I Love This Country,” the latest single from their forthcoming third studio album, Kill The Truth, due Friday, October 2, via High Wave with distribution from Downtown. The indie rock band grew out of a long musical partnership between Goodman and Charles. Goodman founded Magnet in 1995 and has collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven, while Charles' production and engineering credits include DISPATCH, Marina and the Diamonds, and Weakened Friends. The group debuted in 2021 with“I'm Not Gonna Stand Around” and the album Beautiful Noise, followed by 2025's Walk Among the Poppies.

Melodic and jangly,“I Love This Country” pairs Americana sweetness with pointed political commentary. The song centers on the idea that criticizing the country doesn't mean abandoning attachment to it; instead, it argues for reclaiming patriotism around the people, ideas, and freedoms the band believes are worth defending.“Our new album Kill The Truth is highly critical of the current US administration, but we need to remind people of positive elements of our country. There IS something worth fighting for,” shares Major Spark.“There are many amazing people, places and events scattered across the United States, and we want to celebrate the beautiful things that make us unique – and reclaim the flag for the artists, thinkers, athletes, and those on the fringes of society.”

“I Love This Country” also offers another angle on Kill The Truth, a 10-song album Goodman and Charles wrote and recorded at Rare Signals in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The record includes the previously released“Jackboot Thugs,” which addresses immigration enforcement policies and what the band describes as a broader erosion of freedom and rise in tyranny. Where that track pushes forward with garage-rock urgency,“I Love This Country” takes a more melodic route while keeping its political point intact.

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That idea carries directly into the official visual for“I Love This Country,” produced by HIP Video Productions. Slow-motion tattered American flags appear alongside pride flags, scenery from across the United States, skateboarders, bikers, and even an American pie. Rather than presenting one fixed picture of the country, the video gathers together different people, places, and symbols to reflect the diversity and democracy at the center of the song. Despite the troubles and challenges America faces, and those the world faces, it's clear now more than ever that we're still the best house in a bad neighborhood.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Major Spark premieres new lyric video "I Love This Country" on Vents Magazine News Provided By HIP Video Promo September 28, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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