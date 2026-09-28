CC&A Launches Strategic Ops Program To Give Companies Dedicated Marketing Leadership And Agency Support

Strategic Ops can provide access to senior marketing expertise while also making services such as content development, SEO, social media, website development, and video production available through CC&A's agency team.

Some clients in legal and healthcare industries have achieved 180%+ ROI

- Steve TaorminoPERRY HALL, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PERRY HALL, Md. – Sept. 28, 2026 – CC&A Strategic Media, a full-service marketing agency, has formally launched its Strategic Ops program, a new approach that combines dedicated fractional marketing professionals with the resources and capabilities of an agency. The program, which has been developed and refined through an extended beta period, is designed to help organizations build stronger marketing operations, access strategic expertise, and drive measurable business results without the cost of building a fully staffed internal department.CC&A began developing the Strategic Ops model in 2024 and spent much of 2024 and 2025 testing and refining the approach with a select group of clients. In 2026, the company opened the program more broadly as a lead-generation offering, building on the results and lessons learned during the beta period.“Strategic Ops came out of recognizing that many companies need more than an agency, but they may not be ready or able to build an entire marketing organization in-house,” said Steve Taormino, CEO, CC&A.“They need people who understand their business, can think strategically and are accountable for results, along with the specialized capabilities required to execute the plan. Strategic Ops brings those pieces together.”Combining People and Agency CapabilitiesStrategic Ops is defined by the combination of fractional staffing and agency support. Depending on a client's needs, CC&A can provide a small amount of fractional staffing supported by a robust agency program, or a larger fractional team supplemented by targeted agency services. Fractional roles commonly include marketing directors, marketing managers, and marketing coordinators. CC&A also provides fractional CMO-level leadership, and advisory services.Unlike the traditional agency account-management model, Strategic Ops places dedicated marketing professionals much closer to the client and its business objectives. Rather than an account manager coordinating between a client and a large fulfillment team, fractional team members are dedicated, allowing them to dive deep into strategy with the clients. This gives them the time to understand the business, research market opportunities, develop ideas, and make true strategic decisions with highest probability of success.The result is a model designed to provide clients with both strategic marketing leadership and the execution capabilities needed to turn strategy into action.“Our fractional professionals are not simply passing requests back and forth,” Taormino said.“They have the time and responsibility to understand what is happening within the client's business and determine what will actually move the needle. That creates a much stronger connection between strategy, execution and results.”Vetted Talent, Reduced RiskCC&A maintains its own staff while also actively recruiting professionals specifically for Strategic Ops. The company can draw from experienced team members and develop talent internally before placing individuals in fractional roles. That approach provides clients with access to professionals whose capabilities, work styles, and strengths are already known to CC&A.“They're vetted,” Taormino said.“We know who they are and understand how they work. Many have already gone through CC&A's processes in other roles, so there is confidence that they can hit the ground running for our clients.”The model also provides flexibility for organizations whose marketing needs do not fit neatly into either a traditional agency relationship or a conventional in-house structure. For example, a CC&A client engaged two marketing coordinators on a full-time basis while also adding fractional CMO support. Strategic Ops can therefore scale according to an organization's needs, budget, and internal capabilities.Accountability at the Center“When you're in control of the entire pipeline, you can't hide from the spotlight,” Steve Taormino said.“We're either generating results and filling the pipeline, or we're not. We can't point fingers because we'd be pointing them at ourselves. This is true transparency in marketing and growth strategy.”CC&A currently provides Strategic Ops services to approximately 10 clients across the company's practice areas. According to CC&A, every client participating in the beta program experienced growth and substantial return on investment, with the lowest reported ROI among the group at approximately 180% and the highest over 450%.The program is particularly relevant for organizations that need experienced marketing leadership and agency capabilities but may not have the budget or desire to build a complete internal marketing department.For smaller and mid-sized organizations, Strategic Ops can provide access to senior marketing expertise while also making services such as content development, SEO, social media, website development, and video production available through CC&A's agency team.With the formal 2026 launch, CC&A is now expanding Strategic Ops beyond its initial beta clients and making the model available to a broader range of organizations.“Strategic Ops gives companies another option,” Taormino said.“They don't have to choose between recruiting, staffing, and training an entire marketing department and relying solely on an agency. We can build the combination that makes sense for their business and take accountability for making it work.”For more information about CC&A and its Strategic Ops program, visitAbout CC&A Strategic MediaFounded in 1999, CC&A Strategic Media is a full-service marketing and communications firm providing marketing, advertising, public relations and fractional marketing leadership through its Strategic Ops program. CC&A combines strategic planning with capabilities including website design and development, search engine optimization, lead generation, social media management, content development, paid advertising and video production. Drawing on marketing psychology, technology and data-driven insights, the firm develops and implements integrated programs designed to increase brand recognition, strengthen customer engagement and generate measurable business growth. CC&A serves companies and nonprofit organizations across a range of industries. For more information, visit .

Dan Demaree

DPR Group, Inc

+1 240-686-1000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CC&A Launches Strategic Ops Program to Give Companies Dedicated Marketing Leadership and Agency Support News Provided By DPR Group, Inc September 28, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.