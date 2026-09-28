What Happens After A 14-Year-Old Scores A Perfect 1600 On The SAT? Ashrit Talluri Is Already Taking College Courses

MENAFN - Live Mint) For most students, the SAT arrives towards the end of high school, often after years of preparation and with college applications approaching. For Georgia's Ashrit Talluri, it came much earlier.

Georgia's Ashrit Talluri's scores the perfect 1600 in SATs

The 14-year-old from Fulton County, Georgia, took the exam in June and scored a perfect 1600 - the maximum possible score. The result was not entirely unexpected. Before sitting the official test, Talluri had already achieved 1600 on three practice SATs. Still, seeing the same number on his actual result left him stunned.

“When I saw that 1600, you know, I had to wipe my eyes a couple of times,” Talluri told FOX 5 Atlanta.

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The score is only one part of an academic journey that has moved considerably faster than the conventional school timeline.

What happens after a perfect 1600?

Talluri had already completed 141⁄2 high-school credits while attending middle school at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology. That academic progress also allowed him to attend college-level summer programmes at Harvard and Rice universities.

His SAT preparation began after encouragement from his father and middle-school counsellor. He registered for the exam in January and spent roughly five months preparing, working with a tutor, using online resources and completing more than two dozen practice tests.

Even after repeatedly reaching the maximum score in practice, the actual examination brought its own pressure. Talluri said he was particularly nervous about the Reading and Writing section. His approach was to slow down rather than rush through the questions.

“I took a lot of deep breaths and I just stayed calm,” he told FOX 5.

Now a ninth-grader at Fulton County's Innovation Academy, Talluri is taking two college-level courses through dual enrollment. His interests also extend well beyond standard classroom work. He participates in hackathons around Atlanta, plays chess and has an interest in aviation.

The SAT has not completely disappeared from his routine than simply moving on after achieving a perfect score, Talluri has started writing SAT practice questions and exploring different strategies that could help other students prepare. He told FOX 5 that he wants to support others in the same way people helped him.

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Talluri has also set his sights beyond school and testing. He hopes to become a neurosurgeon, while his interests include artificial intelligence, computer science, medicine and neuroscience. His public profile also describes work on CerebroAegis, an AI-based health technology project focused on potential stroke screening using smartphone sensors.

For now, however, Talluri remains a 14-year-old ninth-grader balancing college coursework with chess, technology and other interests.

The 1600 may be the headline achievement. His unusual academic path suggests it is not necessarily the final destination.