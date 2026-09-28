Top 3 Crypto Coins For Novice Investors: ADA, SUI, And RAY

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Picking a crypto asset to start with can be a challenging task due to the vast number of tokens that exist at the moment. However, a beginner always needs a project with a clear use case and ongoing development. Here we suggest three projects with which you can start your journey into the crypto world.

Cardano (ADA)

One distinguishing feature of Cardano is the research-oriented approach to the development of the blockchain. Cardano has undergone multiple phases of development since its creation: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire.

Blockchain Development Through Research

In Cardano, Ouroboros is used as a proof-of-stake algorithm. This method saves energy in comparison with proof-of-work systems that have been traditionally utilized. It is possible for new users to take part in blockchain development via staking ADA using wallets.

Moreover, Cardano emphasizes applications of blockchain technology and its further development. The roadmap of the company enables users to track further developments of the network.

Sui Network (SUI)

The Sui Network differs in its approach to performance on the blockchain. Former engineers from Meta designed this Layer-1 blockchain that can handle applications with high demand, such as gaming, NFTs, social media, and DeFi.

Speed and Scalability

The platform uses parallel processing of transactions and an object-oriented database system in its blockchain design. This is meant to promote fast transactions and low latency for users.

Sui has been able to grow its reach through collaborations with various networks including Axelar and Wormhole. With this setup, Sui can connect with other blockchain systems. The token SUI gives investors exposure to blockchain scalability, cross-chain compatibility, and Web3 applications.

Raydium (RAY)

With Raydium, users have yet another option to enter the crypto world via decentralized trading. This platform functions as a decentralized exchange on the Solana network and uses both the order book system and an automated market maker mechanism.

Decentralized Trading and Liquidity

Such architecture enables decentralized trading in different Solana tokens. Users are able to engage in decentralized trading without using the typical centralized exchange architecture.

Also, Raydium enjoys the fast transactions and low cost of the Solana network. This platform has cooperated with Pumpkin to provide the token launch by means of CLMM pools. Therefore, RAY is the entry point to decentralized exchanges and DeFi of the Solana network.

Different Roads to Cryptocurrency

Cardano provides an organized development process and staking with blockchain technology backed by scientific research. Sui concentrates on fast transactions, scalability, and applications meeting Web3 demand. Raydium is the platform for decentralized trading using the Solana network. These three tokens, ADA, SUI, and RAY, stand for three different aspects of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.