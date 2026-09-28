Ernakulam: 289 Passengers Caught Travelling Without Tickets At Railway Station! Read Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The railway authorities caught 289 passengers traveling without tickets at the Ernakulam Town Railway Station. The officials nabbed this massive number of ticketless travelers in just three hours, the Railways shared on social media.

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The Thiruvananthapuram Division Ticket Checking Squad conducted a massive surprise check on Sunday, September 27. The special ticket-checking drive took place in the evening from 4 PM to 7 PM. The squad caught 289 people during this three-hour window. The officials also collected a total fine of Rs 1,75,489 from the ticketless passengers.

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Always travel with a valid ticket! A Fortress Check at Ernakulam Town Station led by the Thiruvananthapuram Division Ticket Checking Squad today(27.09.26) from 16:00 to 19:00 hrs. detected 289 cases of ticketless/irregular travel. Penalties totalling ₹1,75,489 were imposed as... twitter/57yceukyEQ

- DRM Thiruvananthapuram (@drm_tvc) September 27, 2026