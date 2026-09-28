Luke Burden Joins Astroturf® Corporation As National Director Of Racquet Sports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALTON, Ga., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroTurf® Corporation has announced that Luke Burden has joined the company as National Director of Racquet Sports, leading the growth of Laykold® courts. His addition strengthens AstroTurf's ability to offer customers a more complete sports surfacing solution, bringing together synthetic turf, track, and court systems through one trusted point of contact.

Burden brings more than 20 years of experience across tennis facilities, international events, partnerships, sports business, and player development. His career has taken him from playing and coaching to facility operations, tournament direction, and global event and brand management. That wide-ranging background gives him a practical understanding of what tennis facilities need from both a performance and business standpoint.

At Laykold, Burden has already played a key role in the brand's growth. He led brand strategy for Laykold courts before moving into Eastern U.S. sales, developing relationships with tournaments, facility owners, sports organizations, and emerging racquet-sport partners. In his new role with AstroTurf, he will draw on that experience to help customers plan investments in court construction, surfacing, maintenance, and long-term facility development.

Burden's facility leadership experience is extensive. He previously oversaw tennis operations for the City of Atlanta, one of the largest tennis markets in the world, with a system that included more than 200 courts, five tennis centers, and more than 600 league teams. As Director of Athletics at Horseshoe Bend Country Club, he led operational and programming changes that doubled revenue over three years. Earlier in his career, he managed tennis facilities and academies, developed participation programs for juniors and adults, and worked with schools to introduce more children to the sport.

His international experience adds another layer to his role. Burden has directed ITF and ATP events, worked with national tennis organizations, and helped secure partnerships and facility funding for major junior competitions. He also founded the Soldiers Cup and the Global Tennis Initiative, a nonprofit focused on tennis development in the Caribbean and Central America.

“Luke brings the kind of complete racquet industry background that is difficult to find,” said Philip Snider, COO at AstroTurf®.“He understands the game as a player, coach, operator, event director, and commercial leader. That perspective will be extremely valuable as we continue growing Laykold under the AstroTurf family and helping customers plan court systems that support athletes, facilities, and communities for the long term.”

With Laykold now part of AstroTurf's broader sports surfacing offering, customers can work through one organization for multiple facility needs. From synthetic turf fields to Rekortan® track systems to Laykold courts, AstroTurf is positioned to help schools, municipalities, clubs, and sports organizations plan more complete athletic environments with stronger continuity, clearer communication, and experienced guidance across each surface type.

For Burden, the new role is a continuation of his work helping facilities create better places to play. His focus will be building partnerships, supporting facility owners and operators, and helping organizations make informed decisions about court construction, resurfacing, maintenance, and long-term performance.

“Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to see tennis from almost every angle, as a player, coach, operator, tournament director, and business leader,” said Luke Burden, National Director of Racquet Sports for AstroTurf®.“That experience has shown me how important the right facility partner can be. I'm excited to help grow Laykold within the AstroTurf portfolio and work with organizations that want to build courts, Laykold's partner network and facilities that create lasting value for the people who use them.”

As AstroTurf Corporation continues expanding its role across sports surfacing, Burden's leadership will help guide the next phase of Laykold's growth. His blend of tennis knowledge, facility experience, event background, and commercial leadership gives AstroTurf another strong voice in a market where performance, trust, and long-term relationships matter.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

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