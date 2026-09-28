Dance Rivals ABBY LEE MILLER & CATHY NESBITT-STEIN Face Off Unfiltered KAILYN LOWRY Opens Up Her World- New Docu-Series

Abby Vs Cathy Hit the 8 - Cover

Crashing Out with Kail - Cover

Two Original Unscripted Vertical Series Bring Fan-Favorite Reality Stars Into Bold New Format. October Premieres are First Two Original Offerings on ShortVydz.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October Premieres are the First Two Original Offerings on ShortVydz, a Talent-Forward New Mobile-First Streaming Platform for Short-Form Reality Television.Told in fast-paced, two-to-four minute episodes designed for mobile viewing, two new vertical series built around personalities who have spent years commanding devoted fan bases are set to premiere this fall on ShortVydz and the ShortVydz app.“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8” puts two of competition dance's most celebrated rivals on the same judging panel for the first time, premiering Tuesday, October 27.“Crashing Out with Kail” follows one of reality television's most closely watched stars, Kailyn Lowry, behind the scenes of her international Fatherless Behavior tour, also premiering Tuesday, October 27 on the same platform. Both series bring familiar talent into formats their audiences haven't seen before, delivering entirely new stories in bursts of two to four minutes. For longtime fans, it's a chance to follow the next chapter of recognizable personalities they first discovered on linear television, now in a brand new format.>> Teaser for“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8”>> Teaser for“Crashing Out with Kail”“Abby Vs. Cathy: Hit the 8” and“Crashing Out with Kail” will roll out new episodes on a regular, weekly cadence for ShortVydz subscribers.“Abby vs. Cathy: Hit the 8”Abby Lee Miller and Cathy Nesbitt-Stein built massive followings on opposite sides of the competition dance world, and now, for the first time, the longtime rivals are judging against each other in a single-elimination bracket unlike anything they've done before. The rivalry is familiar, but the competition is entirely new. One hundred twenty-eight dancers, ages 8 to 16, face off across seven rounds, with no host and no filter, just the panel and the verdict. The first round is age-matched. Every round after that is wide open, which means a twelve-year-old can send a sixteen-year-old home, and has. One final dancer walks away winning the bracket, the title, and $10,000.“Crashing Out with Kail”Kailyn Lowry has spent more than a decade in front of the camera, building an audience that has followed her life through some of its biggest changes.“Crashing Out with Kail” takes that audience on the road, following her Fatherless Behavior tour in unscripted, behind-the-scenes fashion. The series captures the parts other cameras don't: hotel room chaos, green room tension, business decisions made on the fly, and a relationship playing out in real time while seven kids wait at home. Each stop on the tour plays as its own story, dropped in blocks so the drama never lets up for long. The result is a side of Kail's life that longtime viewers haven't had this kind of access to before.The two series approach reality storytelling from very different directions: one through a high-stakes dance competition and the other from behind the scenes of life on the road. What connects them is ShortVydz's focus on established personalities telling new stories in a mobile-first format."We've spent our careers building shows around personalities people love," said ShortVydz co-founder Lindsay Schwartz. "ShortVydz gives those fans a new way to follow them, on the device they already have in their hands."About ShortVydzShortVydz is a mobile-first, subscription-driven streaming platform purpose-built for short-form reality content, featuring personalities audiences already know and can't stop watching. Episodes run two to four minutes, built to fit a coffee break rather than a night on the couch, at a price built for everyday use. Subscribers aren't passive either: weekly polls, fan-voted challenges, and community credits let them vote, weigh in, and help shape where each series goes next.ShortVydz was co-founded by unscripted television veterans Michael Hammond, Lindsay Schwartz and Anthony J. Gonzales, whose combined credits span more than two decades and thousands of hours of hit reality programming such as CBS's The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss, FOX's Hell's Kitchen, Lifetime's Dance Moms and Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, ABC's Claim to Fame and Netflix's Perfect Match and Prank Encounters, among many others.More information is available at ShortVydz.Press Kit/Materials:

Mitch Messinger / Rick Rhoades

High Roads Collective

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Dance Rivals ABBY LEE MILLER & CATHY NESBITT-STEIN Face Off; Unfiltered KAILYN LOWRY Opens Up Her World- New Docu-Series News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand September 28, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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