Colive Fukuoka 2026 Opens September 30, Inviting Digital Nomads To Stay Longer Across Kyushu, Japan

Colive Fukuoka 2026 runs from September 30 to October 10, 2026 in Fukuoka, Japan. A participant works remotely by the sea in Fukuoka.

Local grandmothers serve a homemade breakfast to digital nomads and share conversation at Colive Fukuoka 2025

Participants from around the world gather for a group photo at Colive Fukuoka 2025, which welcomed 496 people from 57 countries and regions

In its fourth year, the 11-day Fukuoka program centers on long stays, regional dispersal, and local co-creation. 2025 participants averaged 42 days in Japan.

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colive Fukuoka 2026, an international workation program for digital nomads and remote professionals, opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 in Fukuoka, Japan, and runs for 11 days through October 10. Organized by Fukuoka-based yugyo inc., the program is now in its fourth year. It is built on three pillars: long-term stays, regional dispersal, and co-creation with local communities. As of September 21, 334 people from 44 countries and regions had registered.Digital nomads are people who work remotely while living in different places, often for weeks or months at a time. The program invites them to Kyushu, Japan's southwestern main island, for more than a short visit.Participants in the 2025 edition stayed in Japan for an average of 42 days, 23 of them in Fukuoka City, and spent about 530,000 yen per person. By comparison, international visitors to Japan stayed an average of 9.5 nights and spent 229,000 yen per person in 2025, and the average stay in Fukuoka Prefecture was 4.4 nights, according to the Japan Tourism Agency's Inbound Consumption Trend Survey (2025 final figures). Participant spending was about 2.3 times the national average.Long-term staysThe main program lasts 11 days, and many participants arrive earlier or stay on. Hoppin Fukuoka, a two-week coliving program run by an overseas digital nomad community, offers shared housing with local volunteers who introduce daily life in the city. Ikigai Academy, held on October 1 and 2 at The Luigans Fukuoka, brings together more than 20 speakers, most of them Japanese, to explore ikigai, the Japanese idea of a reason for living. The program includes Hakata-goma, a traditional top-spinning performance art, presented by third-generation master Chikushi Juraku, along with sessions on tea ceremony, calligraphy, and sencha and matcha teas from Kyushu.Regional dispersalFukuoka City is the starting point, but the program also reaches nine other cities and towns: Yame, Koga, Buzen, Yanagawa, Shingu, and Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture, Ureshino in Saga Prefecture, and Goto and Nagasaki in Nagasaki Prefecture. Fukuoka Builders' Coliving, a Japan Tourism Agency project, extends beyond the main program to 15 days, from September 30 to October 14. Participants stay in Fukuoka City, then move to Koga, Buzen, and Yame, and present their ideas to each community on the final day.On September 30, the City of Fukuoka hosts the World Nomad Conference, which is free to attend with advance registration. Seventeen speakers from 10 countries and regions will share how their communities have welcomed remote workers.Co-creation with local communitiesIkehiko Corporation, a tatami maker based in Oki Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, has created a tatami installation at the hotel venue. Traditional Japanese breakfasts are provided with Masaomi Sakata of Koji Oji and Baachan Shokudo, a restaurant run by Ukiha no Takara. From October 2 to 4, participants join Synapse Festival, a music festival at Inn The Park Fukuoka held as part of Fukuoka Music Month.The program also overlaps with Ramen Tech, Fukuoka's startup festival held from October 7 to 11, which connects participants with local founders and businesses. Partners include CIC Fukuoka, WeWork, Garraway F, Engineer Cafe, the Robert Fan Entrepreneurship Center at Kyushu University (QREC), and Daimyo Conference.In March 2026, Colive Fukuoka was named Best Global Nomad Fest in the Nomad Retreats Awards 2025, selected through a vote by 720 digital nomads."Tourism that sells big-city convenience, as in Tokyo or Kyoto, and tourism built on nature, tradition, and local life are very different markets, yet both are still described with the single word 'inbound.' Kyushu, long known as Japan's gateway to Asia, should have its own way of welcoming people from abroad, and that is not something Fukuoka City can do alone. As a transport hub, Fukuoka can draw visitors in and spread them across all of Kyushu. I believe this is the path to a sustainable future for the whole region, and our team will keep working to help build it," said Ryo Osera, CEO of yugyo inc.Passes and program details are available on the official website at . Registration for the World Nomad Conference is open at . Media may request interviews and on-site filming through the contact below.About Colive FukuokaColive Fukuoka is a long-stay international workation program held in Fukuoka, Japan since 2023. The 2025 edition welcomed 496 participants from 57 countries and regions.About yugyo inc.yugyo inc. is a Fukuoka-based company that provides product development and marketing support for the digital nomad market. Founded in September 2022 and led by CEO Ryo Osera, the company works under the vision "Be where you are meant to be." Website:

RYOYA SONODA

yugyo Inc.

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Colive Fukuoka 2026 Opens September 30, Inviting Digital Nomads to Stay Longer Across Kyushu, Japan News Provided By yugyo Inc. September 28, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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