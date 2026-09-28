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ATELIER Playa Mujeres was recognized for the second consecutive year with this title as part of“The 11 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun” by Forbes Vetted

- Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, MEXICO, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, September 28th, 2026.– ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the 5+ star, adults-only, all-inclusive All-Suites Luxury Resort operated and marketed by Mexican hospitality company ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, has been recognized for the second consecutive year by Forbes Vetted as“Best All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun for Foodies”, as part of its selection of“The 11 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun”.

The selection of the best resorts is made by the Forbes Vetted editorial team, which researches and evaluates the properties considered for its recommendations. Through this process, ATELIER Playa Mujeres stood out for the excellence of its culinary offering across its dining venues.

Among the most distinguished expressions of ATELIER Playa Mujeres' culinary offering is María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, recommended by the MICHELIN Guide and the first and only restaurant in Latin America to receive Forbes Travel Guide's Five-Star honor, whose contemporary Mexican cuisine reinterprets Mexican ingredients, techniques, and flavors.

The culinary experience at ATELIER Playa Mujeres is complemented by a diverse collection of restaurants, each conceived with its own identity and distinctive concept, inviting guests to discover different culinary expressions throughout their stay. Together, this variety reinforces gastronomy as one of the essential elements of the resort experience.

Marisa Steta

ATELIER de Hoteless

+52 998 272 8040

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Forbes Recognizes ATELIER Playa Mujeres as“Best All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun for Foodies” News Provided By ATELIER de Hoteles AH0151001LH4 September 28, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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