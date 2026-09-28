HIP Video Promo Presents: The Capsules Premiere New Music Video Full Moon Factory On Buzzmusic

The Capsules Unveil Dreamy New Single "Full Moon Factory"

TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Capsules have spent years building a world where atmosphere, melody and visual art are inseparable from the music itself. The trio includes married collaborators Julie and Jason Shields, whose musical and visual work has long been central to the band's identity. On their previous single,“Machines,” current ran through amplifiers, pedals, and the analog gear that has followed them through years of making music. With“Full Moon Factory,” arriving September 25th, 2026, electricity takes on a more human meaning, flowing between people as the night opens up around them.

“They say we're all electric / I'd like to think it's true / A never-ending current / That flows through me and you,” sings Julie Shields. The image is simple but expansive: something invisible passing between people, making the night feel charged and the world around them newly alive. The song moves on a warm pulse, with floor and rack toms carrying much of the rhythm by drummer Kevin Trevino. Shields' vocals stretch into long, floating phrases above it, giving the track a hypnotic quality that sits somewhere in the orbit of Beach House and The xx. The arrangement is spacious and melodic, with repetition creating a slow pull that draws the song forward without breaking its dreamlike spell.

By the chorus, that feeling opens up:“I feel alive / It's all coming back to me / Take in the night / Like a full moon factory.” Later,“We are a mess, we are a dream, we're everything.” Perspective shifts, separations blur, and an intimate feeling becomes something shared. That mix of darkness, warmth and exhilaration gives“Full Moon Factory” its lift. Musically, the trio stays in the alternative, dream pop, and shoegaze territory of its recent work, while this single brings out a darker side of that sonic vibration.

Hand-drawn and animated by Miranda Parkin, and directed by Parkin and The Capsules, the“Full Moon Factory” video pushes the song deeper into its strange, moonlit world. Handmade animation and an eerie playfulness turn the song's mood into something you can actually see. Featuring the band members themselves as characters in a classic horror-inspired adventure, making its arrival in the weeks leading into Halloween feel especially fitting.

Fun fact: This is actually the official, 100% historically accurate origin story of how The Capsules began.

More The Capsules at HIP Video Promo

More The Capsules on their website

More The Capsules on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HIP Video Promo Presents: The Capsules premiere new music video "Full Moon Factory" on BuzzMusic News Provided By HIP Video Promo September 28, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.